Virginia Tech offensive line coach Vance Vice updated his group's progress in fall camp. What did he have to say?

On OL Yosuah Nijman growing into his body and his development:

“He does have an NFL body. Just in the time that I have been here, when I got here was already pretty developed, but his commitment to the weight room and to what coach [Ben] Hilgart [Associate Athletics Director for Strength & Conditioning] has been doing with those guys. This spring he got up to around 330 [pounds] and now he’s back to the 315 [pound] range. Ability wise and athleticism, he takes pride in it and all of those guys in that offensive line room have had a tremendous summer, and it come from the work ethic of [Yosuah] Nijman, [Braxton] Pfaff and [Kyle] Chung. They have done a great job of leading those guys.”

On deciding whether to play Nijman at left or right tackle:

“Well obviously he has the stature to be an on the edge guy. I try not to pigeonhole a guy into one position. Ultimately I want to get the best five guys out there. Kyle Chung can play five positions up there right now and that’s valuable to me. That adds depth. Yosuah [Nijman] moving to the right side has helped us to bring some guys along on the other side. Just still trying to develop those guys and find the chemistry and the right five guys right now. He [Nijman] has done very well, especially this fall on the right side.

“I always tell those guys don’t just be worried about the guys behind you. Sometimes you can get blind sighted by the guys standing right next to you because they can move over like Chung did last year, moving from center to right tackle, but I’m glad he’s back at center”

On OL Silas Dzansi’s improvement since the spring:

“He’s way, way ahead of where we left off. I think he had a tremendous summer. I think with the maturity and just understanding of what we’re doing. He just has a better feel for it. Obviously, he has the confidence. He had a great spring and that developed a lot of confidence in him. I’m excited to see him further develop there, but he would be the first one to tell you that there are people that are behind him and beside him that he has to fight off. And that’s where we are. I feel great about this group because it’s daily competition. I would like for guys to settle in, but if they have a bad day we’ll play musical chairs in a heartbeat.”

On OL Kyle Chung having a little bit of leeway and the relationship between the two:

“Well yeah he’s been here twice as long as I have. But no, Kyle has done a great job of maturing. Not just maturing personally, but as a football player with his work ethic. He is just done an unbelievable job. He led this entire group all summer with their player practices and he’s the one that ran it. It is a different relationship, but it’s because I trust him. I’m trying to trust all of them, but he’s the one that’ll put everyone else’s feet to the fire. He’s become more vocal since he’s had some success. Usually those guys when it gets down to the end of it, it becomes important to them and they finally realize it.”

On how does having Chung help the younger guys:

“It’s so valuable to me having him here with some young guys and some guys that just got here in July. We’ll be working on stuff and I can go tell Kyle [Chung] to go help someone get their steps right and he takes on that ownership. He learned from a great one in Eric Gallo. Gallo was probably the best coach on the field that I have ever been around, Kyle certainly has that capability and is getting that done right now.”

On talking about some of the young guys like OLs Lecitus Smith and Christian Darrisaw:

“I’m super, super excited about those guys. There is definitely an opportunity for them right now. As soon as September 3rd, but they need to get better every day. They are pushing some people right now and those guys in front of them are well aware of who they are. I’ve had them working together on the left [side], but they have everything it takes to be successful at Virginia Tech. The only thing that they lack is experience, that’s it.”