Opening statement

“We put shells on a couple of days ago, today will be our first day in full pads, tomorrow will be a day off for our guys. We’ll do a little bit of tackling today really for the first time. I think our guys are excited about that. We’re just taking it one day at a time, we’ve thrown a lot at all of these guys on both sides of the ball and on special teams. They seem to be doing a good job with it but it will be fun to get out there today and just get them lined up and see who can play some ball. I think tonight is the first night for (NFL) preseason football, so obviously want to wish all past Hokies good luck tonight. I know some of them are making their NFL debuts, so we’re all rooting for you guys, hope you guys do well.”

On his eagerness to see DB Caleb Farley on the field in camp:

“Well he’s just worked so hard and had such a great attitude. We always want our guys to have great success in everything they do but for guys that really face obstacles in their personal life or through their health, you’re really rooting for those guys to have success because you know how hard they’ve worked behind closed doors. There’s no fans in the training room and being an athlete like he is and coming back from an injury like that with the attitude that he has, you just can’t help but root for the guy. It’s been fun to get him back out there, he’s had a smile on his face running around and just looking forward to him like a lot of the young guys looking to improve.”

On coaching a player through a situation like Caleb Farley (who lost his mother) and if the team is a good support system:

“We’ll I’ve certainly had players that have lost family members. I always want top create a culture where kids feel comfortable with their teammates, with their coaches so we can help them handle those things. That’s what we’re supposed to do. We talk about family and believe in that but you have to live it too and that’s when that culture is needed. Having your buddies there for you, having the coaching staff there for you I think is an important part of what we do on a daily basis.”

On Farley making the move back to defensive back from receiver:

“He’s picking it up well but he’s just like the other freshmen in terms of he hasn’t done it. He just doesn’t have a lot of experience besides maybe little more knowledge than some of the other true freshmen about what’s going on. Like all of those guys it’s a big leap so he’s doing well, he’s continuing to work and improve and get a little bit better kind of like all of those guys. I think I was counting it up, there eight either redshirt freshmen or freshmen defensive backs out there getting reps. As we go through camp hopefully we can start to filter some of it out but we have not come close with four practices to filtering those guys out.”

On Farley’s maturity following the loss of his mother and his positive attitude:

“Well I felt the exact same way when I walked in the training room after he hurt his knee. You go in there to try and encourage somebody or you pick up the phone and call them to try and make them feel better about a situation or let them know you care and they in turn make you feel better. I think that’s a gift. He’s got that gift. He’s just got a great outlook, he has a great family and to me not everybody can do that. I’m not sure that I would be able to do that in those situations and it’s something that we admire about him.”

On the versatility of the tight ends group and how they have adopted their roles:

“Yes I’ve been pleased with them. I’ve been pleased with Chris (Cunningham) and Dalton (Keene), those guys have separated themselves with the way they work and the way they handle their business on a daily basis. They do so many things that don’t show up on a box score, so much of the dirty work and yet their position is more complicated than maybe the average football position obviously aside from quarterback. They do have some unique skill sets. Maybe one can play one the line of scrimmage maybe better than the other and another is maybe better in the backfield moving them around, that sort of stuff. I feel better, I feel good about our present situation there and I feel good about the future of our situation with or young guys going in there.”

On the sixth year veteran OL Kyle Chung and what he can bring to the team:

“Not only is he here for his sixth year but the maturity level that he’s hit, there has been a marked improvement over the years in terms of his accountability level – not that he was ever a bad kid I just mean daily ability to handle everything that’s going on. I’ve been really pleased with that progression. He’s done a really good job with the young guys, we’ve got some young talented offensive linemen. Kyle’s done a good job helping them bring along those guys as well as the other two guys who aren’t freshman. I’m happy and pleased he got granted the extra year and that he wanted to be a part of it. It’s a lot of work and not everybody after they’ve graduated really wants to do that all over again. I’m excited that he wanted to continue to be a part of our program and do his best to leave a positive mark on the young guys as he leaves after this year.”

On how C.J. Carroll has looked in camp and where he might fit into the Hokies’ game plan:

“Well, he’ll play slot and he’s working at punt returner. I don’t know how it will all play out but he’s continuing to get full speed. He’s been through quite a bit as well so we’re trying to manage him the bets we can so that he will have an opportunity to play.”

On how Coach Vice has helped the offensive linemen progress:

“Well he’s done a good job. Obviously I’ve known him for a long time and he does a great job kind of bringing those guys together. They’re truly a unit. He is demanding on them but they like it. The guys that respond to that sort of thing, it seems we have a large number that have. I feel good about the number of guys that our “our kind of guys” in that room right now. He does a great job of bringing that out in them.”

