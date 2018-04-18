Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson met with the media after Saturday's Virginia Tech spring game. See his comments here.

On what was different in the second half versus the first half of the game:

“We had chances I think. The first drive was a good drive and then we had a ball that got popped in the air. The second half we had a different mentality and I feel like we attacked pretty well and made some big plays.”

On the importance of falling in love with the process of preparing:

“Oh yeah. No doubt about it.”

On the progress he has made:

“I think I’ve made a lot of progress this spring working on my footwork and knowing the offense in and out.”

On the development he’s seen from WRs Sean Savoy, Phil Patterson, and Hezekiah Grimsley:

“They’ve definitely been the leaders this spring of the receiver’s position, but obviously they’ve got to get better. Sean’s got to get more consistent and he knows that. Other than that, he’sdoing a good job.”

On the strengths he’s seen in Grimsley:

“Hezekiah just comes to work every day. He’s just one of those guys who doesn’t talktoo much, works really hard and does the best he can. He’s continuing to get better with hisroute running and becoming more comfortable inside.”

On what he needs to improve on:

“Definitely just knowing defenses as much as I can. I feel like week to week I know out offensein and out. I know that really well especially for games like spring game. Just knowing the defense and making sure I don’t get tripped up or anything like that is very important for me.”

On Coach Fuente saying he’s falling in love with the process and having discussions with him what they do and don’t want to see:

“Just keep working and focus on the little things. I think I got the big picture of the offenses and defenses and things like that. Just getting more in detail with all of that would probably be what he’s talking about. Being in the office more often and asking him questions.”