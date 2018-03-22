Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson spoke with the media this afternoon. What did the returning starter say? Find out here.

At the end of last year you were pretty beat up, how long did it take you to heal and get back on the field?

“Not too long. We got a lot of time off during the break. I got two weeks and when you get back, you start running every week and everything like that. I eventually got better and I’m 100 percent now.”

After starting last fall, how do you go into the spring trying to take on more of a leadership role. Is it different this time around?

“Yeah. I definitely want be more vocal and try to be a better leader. That was definitely a focus for me this offseason, especially in the workouts and everything like that. Trying to do that and trying to help along my fellow teammates was big for me.”

Did you feel like you weren’t vocal enough last year?

“I could have definitely been more vocal, but now they’re just trying to me to be even more. Just pushing me out of my comfort zone and everything that and I’m fine with that. That’s what I need to do.”

When you look at QB Hendon Hooker and where he’s at now, do see where you were at a year ago?

“Going into competition you really shouldn’t think about that but me and him are completely different quarterbacks. I would say that he’s obviously a big, strong and really athletic and can definitely play quarterback well. His understanding versus mine, I’m not really sure. I know he’s doing a really great job and he’ll continue to do so.”

Both Coach Fuente and Coach Cornelsen knew that going into the spring there were some things that they didn’t need to see from you because they felt that they saw it last year. What do you feel like some of those things are?

“I think they said the live repetitions. I would do two-minute drill live, I would do goal line, I would do coming out [of the end zone] and everything like that we can possibly do. I don’t think they need to see me do it because they saw a whole season of it, which makes sense to me. Those other guys will get in, get those repetitions and I’ll just be trying to help them out as much as I can.”

Compared to last spring what is coming easier to you?

“Last spring I was really focused on getting the ball out a lot faster and everything like that. I’m still continuing to do that but I think that I have gotten better at that. Understanding Bud [Foster]'s defense, it’s my third year seeing it so that’s getting a little bit easier for me. He still gets me every now and then but I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable going into my third year.”

What is it about a Fuente-coached offense that is attractive to quarterbacks?

“We produce. I think we do well. We throw the ball a lot we run the ball. He was a quarterback and he’s a great coach. Coach [offensive coordinator Brad] Cornelsen is a good coach so it’s all a good system around you to kind of help you out and be a better quarterback.”

Is that what sold you on it initially?

“Yeah. I just remember looking up who Coach Fuente was when he was hired and I saw Paxton Lynch and (Andy Dalton). You see that and that definitely intrigues you that a guy has coach NFL quarter backs and that makes you like a system.”

How has Kyle Chung looked at center. Is there some rust there for a guy that has been away from the position for a while?

“He had always taken snaps with the centers, even if he was the third or fourth center he would take snaps with us before practice and all throughout the offseason we have been working at center. No rust, I think he’s doing well.”

Did you get to throw to Damon Hazelton at all last year and how disappointing to see that he would be out this spring?

“We saw that he was a really good player and obviously it’s very disappointing but he’ll be back for the season and ready to go. He’ll definitely be a big part of the offense.”