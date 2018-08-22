Virginia Tech tight ends coach and special teams coordinator James Shibest met with the media yesterday. Here's the latest:

On what development has he seen from TE James Mitchell from the start of camp until now:

“He’s further along than we thought he would be coming in. He was very good in high school, but he was at a smaller level. They weren’t really good and he had to play a lot of different positions. He didn’t have to play a lot with his hand in the ground. As far as the physical part, we think he’s further ahead. He can run around and catch the ball. Depending on how we can use him and how he continues to come along with the run game will determine how much he will play. We have been very excited and we think he has a bright future.”

On the status of the kicker competition:

“We have not made a decision yet. I know everyone wants to know and so do I. Both Brian [Johnson] and Jordan [Stout] have talent. It’s just a matter of who’s going to win the job. I’m glad that both of them are here because they both have a chance to be really good. After the first week, I would have said that it would have been Johnson, but after the second week, I would have said Stout. We’re going to do some live kicking this week, put them in situations front of our team, and see how they do. Hopefully, we’ll know by the weekend.”

On the competition at punt returner:

“It’s going to be about ball security and decision making first. Speaking out there, balls on the ground, short punts and stuff like that is critical to. The guys we are looking at right now are C.J. [Carroll] [Damon] Hazelton [Bryce] Watts and Hezekiah [Grimsley] are probably the four main guys. Watts at least did it once last year late in a game. We might have to rotate that group of guys early in the year to figure out who the guy is, but those are the guys right now that we’re looking at. Carroll has some experience returning, but we just have to make sure that he is healthy enough to do that.”

On what P Oscar Bradburn improve upon in his second season:

“The biggest things that we have talked about is being consistent with hang time and adding about five more yards with the addition hang time. Those are the biggest things. He has a good operation time, which gives us flexibility with that unit to do other things. I thought his redzone punting was good, but not great so we would like to improve on that as well. Just being a bit more consistent. You can tell that in just a year you just know so much more about the game, coming from overseas. He’s on our leadership counsel and with him and Johnson, they’re kind of the leaders of that group. I have been pleased and he keeps progressing and getting better.”

On what long snapper Oscar Shadley needs to work on:

“I will probably be holding my breath for that first snap in Tallahassee. He’s shown great composure. These long snappers have been all over the country competing. You can tell that he’s been through all of that. He’s been really, really consistent. He’s picked up his ball speed. The biggest deal is his coverage part of it, which is a big part of what we do in our punt protection scheme. That’s going to be the interesting thing. How he blocks, if he can press up the field and help us in the coverage part of it as well. Throughout camp, he’s had very few bad snaps. I can’t even remember any to be honest with you. Feeling really good about that with a new guy in there.”

On whether Shadley has any competition at the long snapper position:

“Well we do have a guy here name Sam Deluke who would be the backup. He’s from North Carolina and we got him late in the spring. Those guys are really important. I have been in games where you have lost that guy. I’ve seen NFL teams, sometimes it’s hard for them have an extra guy. I’ve seen disasters happen before and that guy is very important and Sam has done a great job. It’s a tough job because you have to prepare yourself every game like any back up to be ready to play any game, and that’s tough sometimes, but we have been pleased with him.”