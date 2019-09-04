On coaching against former Tech and current ODU assistant Bryan Stinespring:

“You develop a relationship with certain guys. Obviously, you cross over a lot in this business. Bryan and my situation is probably different because we were together for 25-plus years. Outstanding football coach and an even better man. He’s competitive as anybody I know. He’ll have his guys ready to play. That’s hopefully what we’re going to do this week is have our guys ready to play. I have the utmost respect for Bryan as a football coach and as a person and love him as a friend.”

On Stinespring sitting in on his defensive meetings as young offensive coach:

“Yeah I remember that. That was many moons ago. He would sit outside, sometimes he would sit in my room, a lot of times he sat on the outside. That’s what you do as young coaches. Bryan is a guy that wore so many hats here and we had a lot of success during his time here. He was a big, big part of that.”

On if TyJuan Garbutt will play Saturday

“I’m hoping so. Hopefully TyJuan will get to come on back. We saw [the play that injured him]. We saw it and turned it in [to the league office]. It is what it is.”

On how the freshman defensive linemen played Saturday:

“I was pleased with them. I thought DaShawn Crawford did a nice job. He played well. Even though he’s not a freshman, it was the first time playing big-time college football. The two young kids Norell Pollard and Mario Kendricks both did a solid job. I’m really encouraged by their upside. Now we got to continue to improve and grow and have a great week of practice. I thought our first-year guys – [Javon] Becton played well I thought, solid at defensive end. [Jaylen] Griffin played well at defensive end. Those young guys in playing for the first time really played very solid in playing for us when it was all said and done.”

On the big plays given up by the secondary in the first half:

“I think it was, as much as anything, an adjustment period for those guys. Two of the big plays were busted coverages and it wasn’t like they just got beat deep or anything like that, which is going to happen occasionally. Those were inexcusable. [Jermaine] Waller would’ve been the last guy who I would’ve thought just by the way he played and how he performed all spring, all summer and all fall camp. That also goes to show you, you know all of a sudden, you’re the guy and you got to be locked in every play. I felt we played tight for some reason in the first half and pressed a bit for whatever reason. Then we settled down in the second half and played like I thought we practiced all fall camp. Now, like I said, we got to do it for 60 minutes and we can’t just do it for 30. That’s what it’s going to take. That’s got to be our mindset from here on out. In practice, our practice habits have to be consistently good. Our practice habits – we got to give consistently good effort. That carries over to what we do on Saturday.”

On DB Jovonn Quillen’s status:

“I don’t know. He’s kind of day to day. We’ll have to wait and see. We’re hoping we can get him back, but we’ll see.”

On the linebacker rotation:

“Rook [Rayshard Ashby] played outstanding. Dax [Hollifield] was solid, a little bit all over the place. [Alan] Tisdale did some good things, but he was an issue on the quarterback run. We’ve seen that play a thousand times and he had a bad read. Keshon [Artis] came in for a handful of plays and was productive in those plays. We’re going to play them a little bit. It’s hard early particularly when it’s warm. You’re playing good people. I like what Tisdale’s done. His body of work has been tremendous this camp and he’s earned some playing time. He’s got a skill set that’s very talented and I’m excited about it. It was his first college game and he’s going to continue to get better. Yeah, I rotated a little bit in there and hopefully we’ll get a chance to do that again this weekend.”

On ODU’s offense and their former QB playing receiver:

“Offensively, they’re doing the same thing that they’ve been doing. Only thing I did see is a couple quarterback runs. They did that with 5 too, with the [Steve] Williams kid when he was in there a couple years ago. So, they have that capability in their offense. The thing I’ve been impressed with by the quarterback is he’s a big, athletic kid. He can run, he’s very good with the ball in his hand. He made some good throws and he’s got some talent around him. They got a couple tight ends that I think are really talented. They got a couple receivers that are really good football players. I think LaLa Davis is a good back. I always liked him when he was at Heritage High School. He’s got some quickness. He can catch the ball out of the backfield. I think they’ve got some really good skill kids. The quarterback’s a guy I think that runs – we didn’t see much. They had a couple designed run plays. A quarterback draw, like a quarterback speed sweep but a quarterback sweep off of that and I think there’ll be other designed run plays for the quarterback. I can see that happening with them. I don’t think they showed much that they’re capable of doing. For the most part, it’s kind of the same offense as what we’ve seen but the quarterback’s a talented guy.”

On the challenges former QB Steven Williams now playing as a receiver can cause

“Obviously, he’s playing receiver. The one thing you got to be aware of with him is the ability to throw the football. They did run a reverse pass with him against Norfolk State. He’s got those capabilities with the double pass or reverse pass or those type of things. He’s a big, athletic kid. He has some speed and has some size and has a skill set. I think they put him in a good position. If he’s not going to be a quarterback for them, he’s a good enough athlete that he can be a factor somewhere else. I think it’s good coaching on their part to try to find a spot for him on the field.”

On how the defense can avoid playing tight in the home opener:

“I don’t know. We just need to trust our training, trust each other and go out and take a deep breath, blow it out and relax and go play, you know what I mean. I don’t know if there’s a scientific way to do that. We’ve got a game under our belt now. We saw what we can do if we settle down and play in the second half against a good offensive football team. Now we just got to do it on a consistent basis. One thing I told our kids defensively when we make a mistake, when we make a mental error, a critical error, it’s no different than us turning the ball over throwing a pick. It doesn’t come out in the stats as a turnover, but it can cost us a football game. They’ve got to understand that we’ve got to play error-free. We always try for perfection hoping to get excellence, but that’s what we got to work towards. We can’t be 75 percent on defense at this level. You’re going to give up 35, 40 points every week. That’s what our kids got to understand that every play counts, every play is critical. Their performance on that play, what they’re supposed to execute is critical to the success of our play on defense and the success on the result of the game. I told them that you can talk about five turnovers, but we had five or six big plays and that’s equal to five or six turnovers in my opinion and they got to understand that.”