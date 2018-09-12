Virginia Tech DL coach Charley Wiles met with the media yesterday afternoon. Here's what he had to say.

On how the defensive end position has changed in the last 10 years:

“It’s a combination of things. You have up-tempo offenses, so it’s hard to substitute. Now with us, we’re a four down, we’re a three down, we’re an odd front, an even front all with the same personnel simply because teams don’t allow you to substitute anymore by the tempo. They do everything out of one grouping, you know that hybrid tight end who can be a wideout, can block and be a fullback, so they’re able to get into one-back or two-back, four wideout looks – so they’re multiple. Defensive ends really became that hybrid type athlete as well where he’s an outside linebacker, he’s a defensive end, he’s doing a lot of different roles. He covers people man to man, he drops in the flat, he drops in the strong hook so very multiple in terms of his assignments are. It’s so difficult to block that 6-foot-3, 250-pound dude so they started putting all the gun run quarterback runs and all that stuff in. We’ve had to evolve defensively along with the offense and make changes. There’s not much quarterback under center any more where you could just turn those guys loose and they could be real disruptive. We’re working out everyday to figure out ways we can still be able to do that and they can have some mismatches with the tackle and the different guys trying to block them. That’s probably the changes.”

On how Trevon Hill has adapted to that role on the defensive line and having more responsibilities

“Well Trevon’s super athletic. He can play on his feet, can cover people, can rush so I think he has adapted well. You like to have that type of athlete in your football program anytime. He’s explosive and long, a little bigger than you think he is. He’s a very instinctive football player so I think Trevon has come along nicely.”

On Ricky Walker being banged up and what his involvement might be in the next game

“We’re going to try and take care of those guys in practice. It’s just a physical game and he and Reggie [Floyd] ran together as you saw probably in the Florida State game. Then he kind of stepped on a guy’s foot and tweaked his ankle a little bit or foot. Those things are going to happen, especially at that position and you’re not going to find any one of our players is going to feel like they did again from the start of the summer through this football season. So Ricky is a tough-minded guy. He knows what it requires to play at this level so we’re going to take care of our guys though and make sure everybody feels good when they get to the game.”

On the depth on the line has produced different players going stepping up each week

“Well that would be awesome, I hope so, somebody needs to make some plays. We’re bringing along obviously; we’ve been able to play a lot of players in the last two games. We had to in Tallahassee due to how hot and humid it was. It was hot and humid here Saturday. We’ve got to continue to bring along Zion [Debose] and Tyjuan [Garbutt] and Nate [Proctor] and Robert Porcher and different guys that have got to help our football team win. It’s just that you can’t play every play at this level. Your production will go down, and that number may be slightly different with certain guys. It’s a feel for me and during the substitution we want to be able to play fresh guys, but you’ve got to be able to play at a certain level. We got to play a lot of guys last Saturday and we’re going to continue to hopefully give them work and they can all get better. We’ve got some young guys that are coming along.”

On Robert Porcher needing to increase his strength

“He’s still weak, he’s going to be a year away from getting to that level because he’s had shoulder surgery and didn’t get to train. Coach Hilgart, you’d have to ask him, he’s probably doing a little bit of a different workout in terms of maybe a little bit heavier trying to get him caught up a little bit. Robert is a guy who has good football instincts, he’s got a knack, he can sense things. He’s a little bit more athletic than you give him credit for. Obviously played defensive end and tackle in high school so I think Robert with added strength and added experience will continue to improve you know. I think he has a chance to to see some more plays. The more he plays the better I think he’s going to get. He’s lifting obviously with our program throughout the season, but his big surge will probably be in the offseason.”

On Houshun Gaines being compared to Dadi Nicolas and Trevon compared to James Gayle

“Yeah they both played at Virginia Tech but yeah Dadi made a lot of plays, I like House, he’s making some plays. The thing I’ve said before is House is great to coach, he’s football smart, he studies it, he really loves the game. Trevon is more to me along the lines of Jason Worilds in terms of just how athletic Trevon is. I’m not projecting that Trevon is going to play eight years and walk away, I don’t know all that but in open space he can run and bend. He has no stiffness, a very fluid athlete for sure.”