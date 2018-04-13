Other than Ricky Walker and Vinny Mihota, how do you feel about the guys that are working at the defensive tackle position?

"It’s really been a pretty good spring to be honest with you. It’s such an experienced based position anyway, defensive line in general. Really pleased with the strides that Jarrod Hewitt has made. Jarrod knows he’s got to be a great effort kind of kid to get the very most out of his abilities, he’s got that kind of attitude. He’s attacked the weight room in the offseason, he looks great. He’s one of those guys that needs to stay in that 280 to 285 range and that’s what he’s done. He’s really, really strong. Coach [Ben] Hilgart has done amazing things with him and just the way he looks. He’s real fit right now and he’s had a good spring. A year with Xavier Burke. Moving from tight end over [to defensive line]. He’s starting to figure it out a little bit, too. Those two guys I think had really good springs and then it’s kind of a work in progress with the rest of the guys.

“We get Vinny Mihota back in the fall obviously and Vinny has committed to moving inside. Which will be good for Vinny because, I for him moving forward that’s probably his future, for him to get drafted and to have a pro career. I think you’ll see Vinny, Ricky [Walker], Hewitt, and [Xavier] Burke and we’ll figure out who will be that fifth guy. I see those dudes right there really coming on. You’ve juniors and seniors there too. You kind of evolve into that position and we’ll see who will end up. I’m certainly going to give Cam Goode a great look, I’ve talked to him, and he knows to come in in shape and come in to give himself a chance because he can move up the depth chart to. Those four guys right now would probably be our two-deep right now if we played a game tomorrow.”

When you played Jarrod Hewitt last year, was he 100 percent ready to go?

“Yeah I felt pretty good about him. He improved at camp, kept getting better every week, played fast and played with quickness. I felt very comfortable with Jarrod [Hewitt] in the game and probably more of the feeling you’re describing maybe with Xavier [Burke] some, just being so inexperienced. He’s a junior, but he’s played all offense. He’s probably made up more strides. Jarrod, we had high expectations and he’s really come along and met those. I feel really good about those four guys.”

What about Cam Goode makes you feel like he has the chance contribute early?

“Well he’s big, you know, he has size and that’s the big thing. Most of the time the guys we do recruit and get need to get a little bigger. They need to get stronger where Cam, that’s the one thing you need to worry about. We’ve been talking to Cam about is don’t come in too big and out of shape. He needs to be fit. He’s played his high school career at about 320 [pounds]. He’s a big kid and a mature guy. It’s almost like with Cam that you’re getting an older guy. He has the size and he’s played in a really, really good competitive league. He’s played against some good offensive lineman so that’s a good thing.”

Nathan Proctor isn’t the biggest guy but you’ve had guys like that before?

“Yeah, that’s about what we’ve been playing with. They’re all in that 240 to 250 range which it they’ve come a long way. [TyJuan] Garbutt and [Nathan] Proctor were both in [200] teens when they first got here, they’ve really come along. Coach [Ben] Hilgart and his staff have really done a great job of getting them big enough that they’ll have a chance to do the things that we ask them to do. We obviously need a ton more work but they’ve showed improvement.

“Emmanuel Belmar, amazing, from one year. A linebacker coming in, last year really was a big learning experience for him and I can’t wait to see how much better he is his second go around. He’s played fast, been a play maker for us. Emmanuel has been so much more mature all the way across the board in everything. Between those four kids I think we’ll be able to field a pretty good group of defensive ends right now.”

What about Nathan Proctor, TyJuan Garbutt and Zion Debose has impressed you the most this spring?

“They’re kind of similar in terms that they’re not big talkers. They’re learning a whole lot right now. They’re getting a whole lot of coaching and a whole lot demanded of them right now. They’re getting better each week. TyJuan [Garbutt] had a little bit of a hamstring [problem]. He was probably a little better the week before but he went out, performed, and had solid performance Saturday.

“Zion [Debose] took a real big step Saturday, I think in terms of just playing at full speed. You here about your mind tying up your feet and it’s really true. We’ve got a lot of defense in right now in a short period of time and we’re going to do it again this summer and do it again this fall. Just hearing it over, and over again and watching tape. What’s good is there isn’t a lot of bad habits, but they do have ability. Not anything that’s really special but the normal process that we’re seeing with these guys, just inconsistent play. I see some flashes that gives you encouragement and then, just all of the inconsistencies really. We’ve just got to close that gap and real consistent performance.”

Houshun Gaines looked like he really took advantage of playing time last year. How has he looked this spring?

“Yeah he’s been a little up-and-down in his body weight and we’re trying to get the consistent. Houshun performed really well last year. He loves football, he loves the process, he loves lifting, and he loves watching film. He’s a great kid to coach because of that, because you can sit in there and really watch ball with him and talk ball and he loves that. He’s got a great motor and he’s really just gotten so much better since he’s walked on campus. He’s probably been our most consistent performer all spring at the defensive end position for sure.

“Houshun has really been consistent. He came on last year and allowed us to play Vinny [Mihota] a little bit inside early. Then he was the first guy off the bench and then he started when Vinny got hurt and really showed his ability in the UVA game and then played well in the bowl game. He’s kind of taken off from there and he’s a real important piece of our football team for sure defensively. He’s had a good spring.”

Has there been anyone on the offensive line that has given your guys fits during good on good?

“We’ve done a whole lot of good on good. I’ve seen some real bright futures for some guys. The kid from fork union, Silas [Dzansi] has come on he’s one, [Christian] Darrisaw he’s one. I like [Braxton] Pfaff and his toughness. I think we have some really young up and coming good players, but I haven’t seen any give us fits though.”