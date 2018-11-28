On whether LB Dax Hollifield needs to be calmed down before game time because he is so amped up:

“No, I think it’s a really good thing. He is rubbing off on a lot of other players. I love his energy and it is real. It’s daily. That’s pretty cool about this guy. He is all in, whether it’s in the film room, the weight room or conditioning. He’s just not finishing the drill, he wants to win it, or at least push himself to the best of his ability. That encourages everybody else, and that’s what you need. You have to have a guy like that in your program. You’d like to have it in each class and I don’t know if we have that in each class. Those kind of things can be contagious, and we would like for it to be. But I haven’t had to tone him down. He’s an emotional guy, but he also has a pretty good head about him. I’ve been impressed with him ever since he’s walked through the door from that standpoint.”

On what he thought about Hollifield when he was recruiting him:

“I felt great about him, but there is a big ‘never’ in recruiting. These type of guys can break your heart. He did it in a fun way with we when he called me to tell me he was coming. He was about ready to break my heart, and we invested a lot of time with him. He invested a lot of time in us as well. I probably knew him as well as any recruit that I have ever recruited. Its because of, I forget the number of times he’s been up here, it must have been close to 20 times. We also went to see him a number of times. He is a special guy with a special family. I wish he would’ve ended it a little more quickly than he did in the recruiting process, but maybe we can take that up with the 5:30 a.m. workout this off-season (laughs). I really enjoyed getting to know him and he is everything I thought he was going to be during the recruiting process.”

On what Hollifield said to him on that phone call:

“He kind of messed with me a little bit. He had that voice where it was like I’m sorry to tell you this. I was getting ready to throw the phone through the wall because I had invested so much time with him. It was a pretty cool deal and we were all excited when he made that decision.”

On whether Hollifield plays with too much speed and can find himself out of position:

“He is improving, but that is also the case for almost every freshman out there. Every play is a new experience for them. Like I have told you guys before, the best teacher is experience. We’ve got a lot of guys that are gaining from that experience now. We were talking as a defensive staff about how this season has been a learning experience. I saw a quote where you need to take the ‘L’ off of that, and this week and last week need to be an earning experience. We need to go out and earn our success and have a big week of practice and preparation. Even as hard as we played this last week, we were far from executing the way we needed to. That’s where we kind of need to continue to be better. A lot of the younger guys have to understand that every play is a critical play, and we have to execute that way. We have been very inconsistent in that area, and that’s where we need to be better. We need to continue to push this week, and we have to against a really good Marshall football team.”

On the two current Marshall coaches that played defense under Foster at Virginia Tech:

“Those guys, J.C. Price and Cornell Brown, are special guys. They are two of my favorite players of all time here. They both worked here for us. J.C. was a graduate assistant, and I would’ve hired him in a heartbeat if Charlie Wiles would have ever left. Obviously, we did hire Cornell, who was here. I love those guys. I love them as people. Obviously, they were great football players, but I love them as people. I love how they’ve grown and grown up as men. I’m just really proud of them. Those are guys that started the streak. I hope they don’t want to end the streak. I know deep down, they would like to see it keep going, but they are professionals as well. They will want their players to play well and make a statement about them and who they are. They are two of my favorites and I am looking forward to seeing them before the game. All three of us have work to do. They have done an awesome job and I am really proud of them.”

On DE Emmanuel Belmar’s health:

“I know he has been banged up. He probably got his leg kicked again, maybe a few different things that caused him to get taken off. This time of year with your football team, you have guys who are fighting through bangs and bruises and ankle sprains. I have tremendous respect for guys like Bryce Watts who is coming back in a couple of weeks with a broken arm. I think it makes a statement about those guys and how important this football team is to them. It showed in their display of effort the other day.”

On how important it is to have Belmar in the lineup:

“Emmanuel gives us some experience there. The other guys right now are all redshirt freshmen or true freshman. With that particular unit, he’s a guy who can be that mentor and role model based on his day-to-day preparation and how he handles his business. That’s kind of what I am counting on. He is a hard-nosed, rugged guy. Is he the most athletic of the group? No. But is he one of the hardest working guys if not the hardest working guy out of that group? Yes. That’s the example he needs to set. If you have some guys there that have tremendous upside, and if they can come to work and have the approach like Emmanuel, then the sky is the limit. Emmanuel is a guy that kind of sets the standard for that as far as the mindset and his approach to how he works every day.”

On coaching from the booth as opposed to on the field:

“These last couple of weeks, being in the booth was kind of recommended. As I look back now, you can see some things. In the Virginia game, that was one game because of all of the personnel groupings that they used, the multiple formations, I was thinking of that anyway. Just maybe being able to see things quicker and be able to make some calls quicker. We’ll see. I may go up to the box this week. I’m not sure, we haven’t made that final decision yet. I like how our guys have handled things in my position on the field. When I am not around, they have a lot of respect for (GA) Jack [Tyler], not only for his playing days but for his knowledge of the game. I think he is going to be an outstanding coach down the road. Charlie [Wiles] has done a great job with Justin Hamilton and all of those guys. They have done a great job of keeping everything solid on the sideline. I don’t think that’s as big of a factor as everyone says it is.”

On the Marshall offense:

“I have been extremely impressed by their football team. Doc Holliday has done a tremendous job there. They have been a winning program since he has been there, and an extremely competitive program. They have very good running backs who have great balance and quickness. They are dependable, and they can catch the ball and block. Their offense in my opinion is their receivers. Number 8 is a dynamic football player. He is one of several. In a lot of ways, they remind me of UNC a couple of years ago when they had their big receivers. As far as their speed, length, they are an extremely talented group. We are going to have to play great defense to keep these guys in check. The bottom line for us is to continue to build on last week, and to have a great week of preparation.”