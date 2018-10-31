After a rough outing against Georgia Tech, it's on to Boston College. Defensive coordinator Bud Foster updates.

On what has jumped about Boston College RB A.J. Dillion:

“He reminds me a lot of the kid that they had a couple of years ago who was a first-team All-American guy that was big and physical. I felt that going into our game last year that we might see that type of offense. You saw Dillion playing a little bit more and having a bigger role in their offense leading up to our game and then obviously afterwards he went on a roll. He’s just a big physical guy that has great vision, great balance and just breaks tackles. Just sets up his blocks really well, deceptive speed. I just think he’s a really, really talented football player and just a very dangerous guy with the ball in his hands. Just a really, really good football player.”

On who is going to take over the Whip LB spot with Kahlil Ladler out for the first half against Boston College:

“We haven’t actually decided yet. We have a couple of options that we’re looking at. We looked at it a little bit on Sunday, we practiced a little bit more Sunday than we have in the past. We have a couple of guys that we’re going to look at and see what best fits for us. That’s kind of where we are with it right now.”

On how worried is he about potentially not having LB Dylan Rivers and DT Jarrod Hewitt on Saturday:

“Hewitt is obviously a big, big factor for us. Being a guy inside that is our most experienced guy after Ricky [Walker] as far as playing inside. I know Vinny [Mihota] has played some inside, but not as much as Jarrod. Dylan obviously has improved as he’s played. We’re maybe not as thin at the linebacker spot as we are at the defensive tackle spot, maybe with numbers. I feel good about Dax [Hollifield] in Rivers’ spot, but we’ll see where Rivers is as we move forward. I’m anxious to see what he looks like today and if he can’t go, Jaylen Griffin is the guy that has gotten reps. He’s worked with us all fall camp and he stepped in to play at the very end of the Georgia Tech game. If Rivers can’t go I feel good about Hollifield and where he’s been. He’s gotten a lot of reps under his belt and we’ll need him to play very physical. That’s potentially one of Hollifield’s assets right now, but his inexperience is also liability at times, but at the same time he’s a guy that’s eager, hungry and he’ll do a good job.”

On not being able to judge how a young team is going to perform every week:

“We’ve had teams in the past and units like last year’s defense in particular was you knew every week what you were going to get. You knew how they were going to play. They had a lot of experience. I don’t care what we would have seen, they would have been able to adjust and adapt. That’s comforting, but as a coach that’s what you’ve developed. Right now, with this group, like I’ve said the best teacher is experience. Unfortunately, they’re learning on the job right now. The one thing we have to do is roll our sleeves up every day and come to work every day, because understanding that the preparation and trusting the process is ultimately going to determine the end result. That’s the one thing with young kids, understanding that, buying into that, believing that and then seeing that. They’ve seen it in a good way. They’ve seen it when they haven’t, or overlooked or weren’t as focused, so those are lessons learned. Now we just have to take that and take the next step with them. Nothing has changed about how we feel about this group of kids. We are banged up a little bit, we are inexperienced, but we can’t use that anymore. They have to continue to take that next step and that’s the emphasis right now. Practice with a purpose, practice with a focus to get better and improve every day. That’s really what are focus is and if we do those things that will give us a chance on Saturdays.”

On what he has seen from the front four of Boston College:

“Well they continue to get better, I think that’s the main reason. I’m sure they feel like they can cut those guys loose and win some one-on-one matchups. It was a big jump last year and each year as you prepare for them and look at what they’ve done, it’s more of those guys getting turned loose. There are no weaknesses over there that I’ve seen. They’re a solid defense. Their defensive line has really come on. Their linebackers are the same guys that played last year. They know what they’re doing, they fly around, they make plays they are solid on the back end.”

On what has he seen out of Boston College QB Anthony Brown:

“I really think this is an extremely talented football team. They have been building this for a while now. You’ve got the [Anthony] Brown kid, he reminds me of Josh Jackson in a lot of ways. He’s got a good arm, he’s accurate, he’s going to take care of the football, he makes good decisions, he’s coached very well. I think [Offensive Coordinator] Scot Loeffler in my time has been one of the outstanding quarterback coaches. Just teaching fundamentals and those types of things besides being a coordinator. I think he’s done an outstanding job and I think this is a really good football team.

“You have a senior-oriented group. Four of their five offensive lineman are seniors, their tight end [Tommy] Sweeney is a senior, a couple of their speed guys on the edge are seniors and the Dillion kid is obviously a sophomore, but he plays like a senior. Up front has been their strength over the years and their biggest asset. I think that is their strength without a doubt. Their starting five upfront and counting their tight end they’re big and physical, they’re knocking people off the ball, they’re playing outstanding as a unit and I think that gives Brown enough confidence that he can set in the pocket and make some throws. They’re able to run the ball and that takes stress off that quarterback a little bit and they’re able to do play action passes and those sorts of things. He’s putting the ball in good spots and I’ve just been impressed by their football team all around.”

On Loeffler being able to more of what he likes to do offensively with a more experienced team:

“Obviously, he’s done some things there that he did here. Particularly with the multiple tight end stuff where they are right now. It looks to me that they have extended the package a little bit more and him and [Head Coach] Steve Addazio have a history together. You see that Loeffler had Addazio’s concepts when he was at Florida because they worked together at Florida. Obviously, they worked together prior to that at different times. Its Addazio’s offense, but you also see Loeffler’s wrinkles and things of that nature. I think together they are a good combination. They are a well-coached, discipline, tough, hardnosed football team and Loeffler is doing a great job. I think he’s really making some great calls and being very wide open. I think he has the speed at the skill positions that Boson College has never had before. That allows them to take some shots that down the field where they haven’t in the past and that’s concerning for me. They’re going to run the ball, run the ball, run the ball, then max protect and take some shots or do double moves and those are things we’ve worked against him over the years going against one another. I have the utmost respect for him and his coaching ability. I know he’ll have them ready to play and the bottom line is we’ve got to get ready to play and play a physical football game, a fundamentally sound football game all the way around.”

On anything additional he took away from the film against Georgia Tech:

“Not really. They did some different things then what they have done against anybody else. Everybody copies what we have done, that’s the compliment to us over the years defensively. That little bit of extra time I think they changed everything up. They just loaded, they had one more blocker, or a hat on a hat and the next guy to the safety was the quarterback. If you noticed, anytime they ran a true option play they didn’t have success, the ball was on the ground. Everything they did was keep the ball in the quarterback’s hand and they weren’t going to get it on the ground. Everything they did was quarterback follows, which is basically a double isolation blast where they folded the slots and had the full back leading up on all of your linebackers and then it was basically quarterback sweep getting everybody loaded over, blocking the alley and getting it to the safety. They did some unique things blocking wise that they had not shown. Usually our strength has been adjustments and I didn’t do a very good job of adjustments over the course of a game.”