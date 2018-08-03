Presser transcript: Bud Foster and Brad Cornelsen
Virginia Tech's coordinators met with the media yesterday afternoon in advance of Fall camp. What did Bud Foster and Brad Cornelsen say?
Defensive coordinator Bud Foster
On having a bunch of youth at the cornerback spot and who he is looking at the first-team spots:
“It’s going to sound like a broken record at a lot of positions in terms of the youth, but I do believe this – that we have some talented guys. We have those types of guys at a lot of spots, but just don’t have the experience like we have had in the past. But I really like this group of kids.
“Where we start out, I really like Bryce Watts. He had a great spring, so I feel really good about him. Jovonn Quillen was arguably our most improved players through the spring. I really like Jermaine Waller who came in early, I think he has a chance to be really, really special. Getting Caleb Farley back and him being healthy and watching him run makes me really excited about him. Obviously, he worked with us this spring a year ago and I just like his skillset, length and capabilities.
“I have been really impressed with this freshman class, especially in the back end. You got D.J. Crossen and we are going to move him to corner from the safety spot. Nadir Thompson I’m extremely impressed with and excited about him. And then Armani Chatman, another 757 kid. And then Chamarri Conner working at our rover spot. Those guys to me really stick out and those young guys coming in are going to get a really good evaluation. We already have a pretty good evaluation of those guys, but now it’s just putting on the pads and then how they perform in those scenarios.”
On this potentially being his youngest defense since 2010 and how that impacts how he approaches fall camp:
“This might be the most we’ve had to replace since after the (1999) season, when we had to replace nine starters. Obviously, we have to replace eight off of this group, but we are not going to change. Really, this summer we have not been involved in skills and drills as a staff per se. We have installed a lot from spring practice and we have really moved forward instead of going back to Day 1, we really kind of threw in a lot of our blitz packages early. Because they did a little bit of group work together and the offense wanted to emphasize blitz pickup. We wanted to overload our kids and do it over, over and over again.
“We are actually going to start with throwing a lot at our guys on Day 1, which is earlier than we ever have. I think that is a credit to the kids we have here and it goes back to the football IQ from some of these young freshmen. So, we are going to throw a lot at them early and then do it repeatedly. We are not going to slow down, I want them to come up to our level. For us to compete at the level we expect our football team to, they need to step up to that level. That doesn’t mean we are going to pay attention to the little things, we are going to obviously, but we are going to do a lot of teaching and sharpening the tools in their tool box, as far as technique and fundamentals. We know there will be some growing pains, but our kids have to step up to the challenge.”
On how he felt about the linebacker following the spring and how locked in he is on the competition:
“Well, I feel good about my room. I feel as good about my room as I have in a long time, as far as the quality of young men that are in that room. We will be as green as I’ve ever been starting out. You have one guy that played four or five snaps on defense in Dylan Rivers and then Rayshard Ashby who played on special teams, then after that there is no experience – and experience is the best teacher. But I really like these guys.
“Rayshard has really solidified himself, I thought he had the best spring of anybody with being consistent. I thought Dylan played really well the last week and a half, I think he was trying to do everything exact and I was wanting him to pin his ears back and play. I really like the battle we are going to have at that spot, with Jaylen Griffin and Alan Tisdale. He’s shown and done some really good things and has shown some signs of athleticism that we like at that backer position. I’ve been really impressed with Dax Hollifield. When we put the pads on and if he hits like I know he is going to and the way he’s picked things up, he’s everything we thought we could be.”
On if linebacker is the hardest position to play on defense as a true freshman:
“Well, I think you have to be a complete football player. Obviously, you have to know your gap fits and the front, where they are fitting to scrape off of. You also have to be good in the passing game and the complexity of the coverages we do. I think it is the hardest position to play mentally as well as physically when it’s all said and done.”
With Virginia Tech players and coaches saying, ‘We got Bud,’ and how he processed some of the off-season developments with some individuals on defense:
“Was I happy with a couple things? No. But those are things that are out of our control. Really, what we can focus on is the guys in our program and they want to be successful. And that’s really what we are focusing on and that’s all we can control. Obviously, you lose some guys in the draft and lose some guys for whatever reason who we were counting on, but that’s all part of it.
“I appreciate the guys having confidence in me. I know this, I have a great staff around me and we will be professional and will do a great job of teaching, coaching and demanding. I think we have a willing group of kids that want to be coached, want to please and work and they understand what it takes to be successful.”
On how he feels about the backups at the defensive tackle position:
“Right now, in a perfect world, Vinny Mihota would take over Tim’s [Settle] spot and he has had a great offseason. He will probably be turned loose the second week fully in camp. Ricky [Walker] is obviously our bell cow for who he is and we gave him our Lunch Pail to kick this thing off for us. I think Xavier Burke has had a great summer and has put himself in a position to play a significant role for us. Jarrod Hewitt is another for us who had a great spring. Then after that the next couple spots will be by committee.”
Offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen
On evaluating the wide receiver position and having the depth the staff wants:
“We’re getting better, but not where we need to be. We got some really good experience last year with some young guys and we’re going to have a new wave of young guys that will get experience along with those who got some last year. We’re getting closer, definitely not where we need to be but it’s been a really good summer. We’ve got some of those guys getting healthy that didn’t get to do much in the spring and are working their way back in this summer that we’ve got to get healthy, get back in the mix. That’s going to be a key component for us offensively to be able to take a big stride at that position this year.”
On how many receivers are game ready and if there is a target of how many the staff would like to see:
“For me, you try to get as close as you can to about the eight mark, that would be beautiful. The guys that played last year, the guys that come to mind (Eric) Kumah I think took a step last year as a guy that we can trust to get in there and make plays. He made some plays down the field on 50/50 balls and was consistent as the season went along he was that guy that was there for us. Hezekiah Grimsley had a really good finish to the year as a freshman, he kind of stepped in at a slot position that we needed and he’s had a great offseason and needed one. He played as a true freshman and physically he probably wasn’t ready to, so hopefully that will make a big difference for him. Sean Savoy got some experience, he’s got to keep coming on and get better but he’s got some game time under his belt. Phil Patterson really finished the year well and has had a good off-season. He’s a guy that I think can take that next step that we can really count on. Then you’ve got a couple more guys that are just kind of unknown and unproven that we’re excited about.”
On Damon Hazelton and what he adds to the roster:
“He’s a big kid, he’s a really big kid who had a really good freshman year as a true freshman at Ball State so we know he’s played at this level. We got to see a little bit of it last year at fall camp but most of it was our feedback from the defensive coaches with him on scout team. I think everybody is real excited about him and he’s still got to go out and prove it but he’s getting close and we certainly expect he’ll be there in fall camp.”
On Hazelton’s health and fitness level for the beginning of the season:
“Yeah he didn’t go through spring practice as you guys know, we’re always easing those guys in and Mike (Goforth) and the staff have a great plan for that. We expect him for the first game and expect him to step in and play a role for us.”
On reviewing the Oklahoma State tape, why the running game was successful and can it translate to the 2018 season:
“Yeah I’m excited about our run game. Steven Peoples really has all of the tools that you want for a back, with his power, speed, he’s tough. He just couldn’t stay healthy all year, but certainly getting him back and feeling better for the bowl game I think helped when you have a combination of guys going through there and to keep those guys fresh it makes a big difference. I think probably our game plan to run the ball, try to keep their offense off the field a little bit and schematically that’s what kind of fit the game plan, so probably a combination of all of those things.”
On where he wants to see QB Josh Jackson improve the most:
“He’s got to make the routine plays. There are some big plays throughout the season that he can make and he didn’t make them all. He made some, he made his share of plays but there were too many big plays in the pass game that were left out there unmade and he knows it. I think he took a step this spring but that’s the biggest thing for him. All the intangibles, he’s incredibly intelligent running the offense, making good decisions and taking care of the ball. Those are things that give us a chance to win every week. He had a heck of a year, especially for a freshman so I’m excited about him and the other guys. They all have to continue to improve and there’s certainly competition and young talent so expect a good fall camp from that position.”
On whether RB Coleman Fox having a more prominent role in the offense:
“Well he’s a guy that can do a number of different things and so this spring getting him out of the backfield some to try to expand his abilities and what he can do to try to find a little bit more of a role for him. He’s a guy that we trust and we know what we’re going to get out of him and we know he’s going to be there and as he continues to get bigger and stronger, he’s one of those guys that next thing you know, he’s in there and he’s making some plays.”
On whether Jackson is 'falling in love with the process' as Coach Fuente suggested he should:
“Josh is an extremely intelligent kid and his ability to be two steps ahead of everybody else at that position is right there in his grasp. That’s something that he can do and can really help him. But, there has to be time and time and time spent knowing what to do and knowing what the defense is going to do. I think that’s what we’ve tried to push him to do and he has. He loves the game and he loves being around it. He’s spent more time this summer than anyone I’ve ever had at quarterback up there on his own throughout spring and summer. Like all of our guys, we’re trying to get the best out of him and push him and we know the ceiling. We know how high he can take his game because we know his intelligence level.”
On whether the offensive staff has discussed whether controlling the clock could potentially be a key for Tech in 2018:
“It’s way too early for those kind of discussions but certainly once you get going on the season or certain weeks who you’re playing and what they are good or what they’re not good at, those discussions come up. That’s what the head coach is there for and I think last year was a good example. As the season goes on you realize that you got one of the best defenses in the country and you’re inexperienced on offense and you try to play that type of football. At this point, way too early, way too many questions, its about both sides of the ball and all positions just trying to get as good as they can be and we’ll get it sorted out when it’s time to go.”
On whether the offense has the pieces if they need to control a game and hold onto the ball:
“It still comes back to for us about the run game and we’ve got to get better at the run game. Whether we have to score 50 points a game or we don’t have to score 50 points a game, it still goes back to that fundamental part of playing offense. Not where we wanted to be last year there and in a number of places so the process, the formula doesn’t really change going into this one. We absolutely have the talent to do really whatever we want to do on offense and we’ve got to get them there. They’ve had a great summer and are willing, they are willing and want to be coached and that’s where it starts.”
On a common thread in the missed big plays down the field that can be fixed:
“It was a combination of things. Josh just missed a couple of throws, protection was there and we got a guy open and maybe just overthrew it or underthrew it or whatever. He missed a few, we dropped a few. Our technique at times down the field and how we’re trying to leverage the defensive backs to create more space at the end of the play, so it was definitely a combination of all of those things.”