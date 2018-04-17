



Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster met with the media to update his side of the ball Saturday evening. Here’s what he had to say.

On the linebackers:

“I think we have really improved, but today is practice 15, and you guys have heard me say this before, I like to start all over again. I do really like this group. I say that from the standpoint that its group that is important to them. They are very willing and want to be good players, I look forward to coming a working with these guys everyday because they are eager to learn, eager to please, eager to go out and compete. So that's half the battle, like I said we have thrown a lot at them, but we need a big time summer from now till we open up camp.”

On the backup defensive ends’ performance:

“I’m excited, I think EB [Emmanuel Belmar] had a great spring for us, he got up to 250 pounds. I think Zion [Debose] is a guy really improved the last two weeks of practice and took a step up. We felt that he could be that guy, but all those young guys, Emmanuel, Zion, Tyjuan [Garbutt], and Nate Proctor. Nate probably has improved as much as anyone expected. I’m really excited about the group because they have learned the position and now we got to grow and do the little things right.”

On the Spring the defensive backs had:

“We weren’t very deep at corner. I tell you what though, Bryce Watts had a big-time spring. He just needs to attack the weight room and continue to get stronger. But from a cover standpoint, his ability to run, I thought he had a big-time spring. Jovonn Quillen was a guy who really, really improved and can help is. I mean, he’s been a guy that was worried about reps before but has stepped in and didn’t have that many breakdowns this spring. Tyree Rodgers has been very solid and consistent. He is another one that needs to continue to get stronger. But the guy of the day was Jermaine Waller and that is how he has played all spring, a guy that I’m really excited about. He just kind of does things naturally. I like where we are overall.”

On having Josh Jackson as a QB and going against him everyday helps prepare the defense for Florida State and its dual-threat quarterbacks in the season opener:

“Yeah, I tell you what, Josh had a great spring. He is a guy that is extremely smart and can put the offense in a good play given the defensive look. There were some times this spring when we played some cat and mouse, and obviously he is getting some calls from the offense, but he is making the call and knows that he should be checking to of that nature. He’s just a guy who is extremely heady and plays the game well, so it is a big plus for us.”