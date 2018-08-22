Defensive coordinator Bud Foster updated the media on his unit's progress. Here's what he had to say about the Lunch Pail D.

Personnel updates at the cornerback position:

“Right now it’s still, Watts - Bryce has done an outstanding job worked extremely hard and had a great camp. I like where Caleb Farley is right now. Obviously you’ve had your camp issues, Jermaine Waller has been in and out with some things going on and Jovonn Quillen the same way. I do like Nadir Thompson: I think he’s a guy that really has a great upside; I’m excited about him. A kid that’s really performed well the last few days is Armani Chatman so I feel good about our first two. The young kids have really stepped up and are improving and they’re going to figure in for us.”

On safeties Khalil Ladler and Divine Deablo:

“Lad is a guy I trust and he’ll play for us and do a great job. Deablo is a guy we’re kind of working back in getting his amount of plays and reps we’ve really been working closely to get his reps up to full speed. He’s done that more and more here the last few days and I like where he is. If he can stay healthy, he’s going to be a big time football player for us. I really trust Lad he can play a lot of different positions for us, he’s kind of our safety valve so to speak. He can play rover, he can play nickel if we need him to in a pinch but I trust him and trust his abilities and I’m excited about having Divine back as well. At our rover spot, Reggie Floyd has had a great camp, I really like how he’s working and the kid that I think is going to be special down the road is Chamarri Conner I think he’s going to figure in, as well.”

On the linebackers and their development:

“Rook [Rayshard Ashby] I’ve been really pleased with. He’s a guy that has a great football I.Q. and reminds me a lot of Andrew Motuapuaka at early stages. The backer position, its been a battle. Dylan Rivers has taken a step ahead of everybody else. The next guy that’s really moved into that spot though is Dax Hollifield and I like what he’s all about. Jaylen Griffin is a guy that is going to help us on special teams and is probably a little bit away from where those guys are from a development standpoint but has continued to improve. I really like what Dylan has done the last week, I really like what Dax is about and they’re both going to play at that spot."

On Emmanuel Belmar’s development and the importance of getting the ends up to speed:

“I really like where Emmanuel is. He’s had a great summer – he had an outstanding spring but he had a great summer and has had an outstanding camp. We are counting on big things from him this year. I’ll tell you I’m really excited about out young ends, the guy who’s really took a step forward is Tyjuan Garbutt. I just like his explosiveness, his get-off, his athletic ability – he’s rugged. He’s really taken big strides. But I really like where those young ends are coming. Eli Adams is another guy that’s had a great summer and a great camp. All those guys are going to figure in but the guy that’s really kind of in my opinion that has taken that next step is Tyjuan Garbutt. You notice he has the athletic ability, notice him making plays and playing fast.”

On his defense having the most experience on the line and how that may change the leadership on the defense:

“Well it all starts up front no matter what side of the ball you are on. Obviously our defensive line needs to step up and play like the experience that they have. I’m counting on that. Obviously we need to be strong up the middle, meaning at defensive tackle and we have that in Ricky Walker. I really like the development of Jarrod Hewitt but we’ve got to be good at the linebacker spot and we’ve got to be good at the safety spot. It’s kind of like any sport, whether its basketball or baseball, you’ve got to be good in the middle. A point guard in basketball, the infield with your catcher and second base shortstop and center fielder it’s going to be the same thing in football, but it starts up front. Obviously having some guys back there, I don’t think its any added pressure on them, they just need to go do their job and play like the experience that they have. The best teacher is experience and they are the group that has the most. I’m hoping that they will play well and lead by example in a lot of ways for our football team.”

On having some freshmen in the two deep and relying on so many young guys on the defense:

“It’s a combination of things. It is the way of the world with some guys leaving early and that type of thing. This is probably the most inexperienced we have been in a long time. We’ve ad some guys that have been in and were backups and it was their time to step up. You can go all the way across the board with the exception of a couple of spots on the perimeter. We’ve just got a lot of new faces that are playing for the first time. We’re not going to change what we do. Each team from year to year has their certain strengths and weaknesses and we’ve got to maximize our strengths and minimize our weaknesses so to speak. We will find that out probably as we move forward a little bit more as we play games. Sometimes it’s hard when you’re playing against each other all of the time to get a true evaluation sometimes until you play the real game. I’ve really been pleased by our development of our young guys, they’re working extremely hard. Are we where we want to be yet? Not anywhere close, but I’m excited about this group of kids. I’m excited about their athleticism, I’m excited for the most part with their football I.Q. and their ability to want to please and grow. That’s what we’re going to have to do every week. The big part is we have to learn how to play with a great motor and a great effort and a great passion and then just continue to improve each and every week.”

On what it’s like having former VT linebacker Jack Tyler as a graduate assistant with the team and what does he remember about being a graduate assistant at Murray State in 1981:

“Where I was at Murray State there were limited coaches at that level so I wore more hats probably than what a GA at this level, the Division 1-A level wears. Jack wanted to be a football coach, he was an outstanding football player, I think he’s going to be a tremendous football coach. He’s got a great football I.Q., he’s really good with our kids in particular the linebackers. He’s been around me so much, he could speak probably even better than me as far as the position and whatnot. I’m just excited about him being a part of our program. I like our former players being a part of the program because they understand the expectations, they understand the work ethic and the demands. They can instill that to the kids. Sometimes as coaches, we grind and we push and we challenge kids and then all of a sudden you get a guy like Jack who sat in their shoes and then he can make a statement maybe when I walk out of the room that catches their attention a little bit. That’s what I like about having our former players around. They know why we’ve won here and why we play defense the way we have and there is a certain standard and expectation these kids need to live up to. I think it’s nice that those guys that have been there before can pass that along to the guys that are coming up now.”