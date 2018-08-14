Both position coaches in the Virginia Tech secondary met with the media yesterday. Read corners coach Brian Mitchell's comments:

On if he knew coach Tyrone Nix before he was hired and his impression of working with him:

“I knew of him. He was a force there for a while at Southern Mississippi and then Ole Miss. We played against him in the Cotton Bowl when I was at Texas Tech. Of course he had some guys that could run, catch and do some things in the defensive secondary. You here of guys doing really good things and he was one of those up and coming coaches that had a lot knowledge and was starting to become a guy that people wanted to visit and talk football with.”

On what has it been like working with Nix and how he fits with the team:

“He fits on great. When you have a guy that has as much knowledge and experience as he has. Not just the on front end but the back end as well. That’s a great combination. He understands the run fits and the pass game as well. He has knowledge of the whole overall scheme, so it’s not like you’re talking a foreign language to him. He can relate to both sides of things.”

On has he had to change the way he coaches with having such a young cornerbacks group:

“This the first time that I have ever been in this position, not having a veteran guy coming back. I’m excited about my guys. I think from top to bottom we’re just as talented if not more talented. I mean I’ve got Caleb Farley and Bryce Watt who are 100-meter champions in their perspective states and you have Nadir Thompson who runs 21.74 in the 200-meters. I have a lot of young men in that room that have a ton of talent.

“Now how do you close the gap? You can’t close the gap until they get on the field against Florida State. In the meantime, we can be assignment sound, we can run to the football and we can be doing all of those things technique and fundamental wise that are going to make us successful and make those guys good football players like Greg [Stroman], Brandon [Facyson] and so on and so forth.”

On filtering the depth chart throughout camp and his confidence in whoever he puts out there to play:

“I mean that’s what camp is all about. It’s about developing your players. When you have talent such as Nadir Thompson or Armani Chatman and so on and so forth. Guys that are equally as talented, what’s going to separate them. Then you go through a process which is camp and you challenge those guys and see who’s going to rise to the top.

“I’m one of those coaches that believes that I am going to play the best football player regardless of his age or where he comes from. We are going to develop and play the best guy that’s going to help us win. You have to go into camp to get that done when you have a young group like we have right now. I don’t have one guy that has played more than 10 [career] snaps at cornerback and that would be [Bryce] Watts, [Jovonn] Quillen and a little bit of Tyree Rodgers who we moved to safety. I’m encouraged. This is the most excited I have been in a long time going into to a camp. I can see the end result. They probably can’t because they haven’t been my age, but I have been their age and I have been in this profession for 24 years and I don’t think I have been this excited about a group of young men in a really long time.”

On how has Caleb Farley looked in his transition back to defensive back:

“Each and every day you see those natural instincts starting to kick in. He was with me for seven practices his first spring here and then he went to wide receiver and he was over there for a year and a half. Each and every day that kid is a sponge. He’s just like coach what more can I do, give me something else to do, give something else to build on. I couldn’t ask for a better room of kids. All of those kids are willing, and yes they know they’re young, but they’re hungry to. Having Farley on the defensive side of the ball is going to be a blessing for all of us.”

On Bud Foster saying Bryce Watts and Jovonn Quillen were the first-team cornerbacks when camp started and if that has changed:

“That was just a starting point since those guys were with me in the spring. Right now, I would say there are five guys that I would feel really comfortable with playing in the first group and I wouldn’t have one problem. With all of the challenging things we put those guys in position wise I feel comfortable with five of them right now. There’s one that I would feel really good about if he played the position. He’s a wide receiver that played very little defensive back and you’re trying to teach him the fundamentals and techniques as well. There are five guys right now in that room that I feel like can go out and compete and do so at a high level.”