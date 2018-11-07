Offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen's unit couldn't finish the deed against Boston College. What's he saying before taking on Pitt?

On why the offense has struggled in the third quarter of the past games and if there are are any common threads:

“It’s what we’ve been saying. You know, its been just inconsistency. If it was just one particular thing, I think we could pinpoint it and get it fixed. But it’s all position groups and it’s what we’ve talked to our guys about. Every single play has got to be the most important play in the game. You never know when one simple mistake or wrong step is going to result in a negative play that puts you behind the chains or results in a turnover. One little thing can derail a series and you know, that’s what’s going on. We are frustrated, but I don’t think we are discouraged. I think our guys have continued to buy in and want to get better. We must keep going and believe that we are going to keep getting better and more consistent. We know we have to start to not get into these spells from time to time where it’s three and out of four and out, and we can’t get the ball down the field and score some points.”

On why he chose to go with QB Quincy Patterson over QB Hendon Hooker when QB Ryan Willis had the wind knocked out of him:

“Well, Hendon got in and fumbled the snap, and both of those guys have been repping with the twos in practice. We’ve played them both, and I feel pretty good about them both. I just wanted to go with Quincy. He got in there and did a good job. He got us a first down and then we went into second and long, and then Willis was able to go back in.”

On if he is looking forward to attacking the press coverage that the Pittsburgh corners like to play:

“Yeah, Pitt’s going to tighten up. That’s their defense, that’s what they do, that’s what they always do. They are going to make you earn it all and just try to tighten everything up. It’s no different than any other game they play. They are going to make you take those opportunities. We are getting better in that area, and some of those guys have made some plays. That’s what it’s going to take for us to get some chunk plays because that’s about the only thing they give you to do that.”

On the consistency of the offensive line:

“It has been the same as the other position groups. It’s not one particular guy, and it’s not one particular thing. It’s one little thing here and one little thing there. Still, it’s a good mixture of old guys and young guys in that group. There’s a little bit of rotation where it’s not just the same five guys. There is a little bit of depth where we can move guys around which I think is nice to have. It’s been just the same thing we’ve been talking about. Those guys continue to work to get better. At times we look really good, and at other times we just aren’t doing a lot of simple things correctly. We are just rolling up our sleeves and going back to work. We are trying to simplify a little bit. Once you get to this point in a season and it’s a new scheme with a new defense our game plan can get a little bogged down, making a conscious decision to make sure that we are as simple as we can be for them and still have enough scheme involved in the game plan is something we have done and talked about. I expect our guys to be ready to go today and understand what is in front of us. When we go out and do what we are supposed to do, we can put ourselves in a position to score points and win games.”

On his evaluation of QB Ryan Willis after five starts:

“He is continuing to get better at just doing what he is supposed to be doing. He has always been able to make plays and make some big-time throws, as well as move his feet and making things happen. He has continued to get better at just making the easy plays and doing what he is supposed to be doing. He’s not trying to get too much out of every play and understanding when there is a bad look. He continues to get better. The first half of the last game is really the best he’s played. Just watching him execute what he is supposed to be doing. Sometimes there’s not as many opportunities from play to play, but just doing what he was supposed to be doing got him off to a really great start. He had a really exceptional first half when I looked at the grades and what he was doing. It’s a series to series and play to play for him. It’s something that he’s really got to buckle down and concentrate on.”

On LT Christian Darrisaw’s improvement:

“Yeah, he got off to such a great start. He had a big challenge on the road against some talented defensive ends at Florida State. I thought he held up pretty good and got off to a really good start. He’s done a great job. He is something new because he isn’t really experienced, and there will be a few things every game that he is seeing for the first time. He still has a long way to go and a lot to learn, but he is playing pretty consistently for us.”