Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen updated the progress of his unit prior to their outing against Boston College.

On the offense against Georgia Tech being successful early in the game and then struggling:

“Well there were things in those first three drives that we didn’t execute also, they just didn’t hurt us. The third-down conversions and those other drives that ended drives for us with mistakes glares at you when it happens that way. There were things we executed in the drives that we didn’t go score on and there’s things we didn’t execute on the drives we did score on. It’s just too inconsistent. I just have to continue to push these guys and everybody has got to look themselves in the mirror and figure out what they can do more and how we can continue to get better.”

On the frustration of Georgia Tech keeping the ball out of the offense’s hands during the game by controlling time of possession:

“Yeah, it’s always frustrating when you get out there and you can’t execute and certainly you go out there and you’re three and out or four and out and you’re putting your defense back on the field right away. No matter who you play, but certainly when you’re playing a team that’s running the ball like that it kind of magnifies it. As an offense and offensive players, calling plays, you have to just go back out there and do what you do and keep trying to plug away. You can’t get it all back in one play, you can’t change what you’re doing offensively and try to make every drive a 20-play drive like they’re doing (Georgia Tech). You just have to be who you are and out the drive behind you, don’t worry about what’s going on with the other side of the field. There always comes a certain point in time in the game where, ‘Alright now it’s time, we’re going to have to pick up the tempo’, that’s for the coaches to handle but until it gets to that time, you’ve just got to continue to get out there and try to move the ball and score some points.”

On the state of the rushing attack right now:

“Like the best of us on offense like the rest of what we’re doing, there"s some really good things at times that I’m excited about. Guys up front, the way we’re running the ball at tailback at times. Our guys on the perimeter when we do get the ball into space, but once again it has to be all of the time. All it takes is one step the wrong way and that can out you behind the chains but I like what we’re doing. I like who continues to get better and who’s in the game and it’s going to continue to be a big part of what we do and still a big part of what we’ve got to get better at.”

On freshman WR Tre’ Turner and his progression this season:

“Yeah, we’re excited about him. Physically, he’s still got a way to go and he’ll get there but he’s talented, he cares, he’s a sharp kid. I think he’s got an ability to find the ball, to concentrate on the ball and he’s made some big plays for us but as much as we’re excited about those plays, what he does when he’s not getting the ball which sometimes isn’t seen are things that we’re excited about too. His willingness to block and do the right thing play-in and play-out complements his ability to make a big play and certainly he’s not anywhere as good as he can be and will be but we certainly are excited about him.”

On RB Steven People’ long runs this season and his ability to break tackles:

“Just opportunities, he’s always been an explosive guy. Last year it felt like every time he got to feeling good and got some opportunities, and have a good game, he would get banged up and he just fought it the whole year. But he’s been healthy, we’re getting better at all positions so that always helps those guys that are carrying the ball too.”

On Boston College having a veteran defensive team and what the Hokies will focus on:

“What you concentrate on is you’re playing a really good defense. They’re experienced, they’re physical, they can run, they’ve got a good scheme so they’re not going to make mistakes and give things to us, so we’re going to have to earn it. That’s how you earn it is you go out and execute play in and play out. When the big plays are there to be made, you’ve got to make them and I like the way our guys have went about their business, really all year and we’ve got to keep going. We’ve got to hold on to the rope and just don’t get tired of getting better every single day and every drill. Its whatever that next responsibility is for us, we’ve got to step up to the challenge and continue to push on.”