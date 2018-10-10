On talking to Ryan Willis about controlling his emotions during a game:

“Yeah it’s something we’re always talking about. He’s an excitable kid and he loves to play. He’s got a passion for the game and he loves to compete and that goes along with the position there are guys that are like that. There are some guys that you have to get excited for practice and some of those things. He’s a guy that we’re going to have to talk to him about those moments and how to relax. He’s got to execute a little bit better and think a little bit better in those moments.”

On whether Willis’ temperament is different from that of Josh Jackson’s:

“Yeah Josh [Jackson] is pretty laid back. It’s one of the things, he’s always been ahead of the curve with that ability to calm himself down and really be able to think in those types of atmospheres.”

On was he surprised by the amount of times VT threw the ball last week:

“A lot of times, it’s just the way that the game goes. I certainly feel good with our balance and what kind of balance we can have. I’m excited about both phases of it. Ryan [Willis] Is a really talented thrower and I’m excited about the progress of some of our guys on the outside. Certainly, we kind of strive to be a little more balance than we had to be, but when you get down like that, sometimes it forces you to do one or the other.”

On his scouting report of North Carolina:

“Since I’ve been here, it’s the same scheme. They’re going to keep everything in front of them. It’s a lot of man coverage. They have some talented skill guys that can run. I like their front. They’re big, strong and physical and do a great job of using their hands up front in my opinion shedding blocks and so forth. They play hard. You turn on the film, those guys are getting after it and it’s going to be a big challenge for us.”

On whether teams have shied away from trying press due to Damon Hazelton and Eric Kumah’s ability to beat the press:

“Yeah, I think that can play into it. It’s always back and forth a little bit. There are certain situations where you’re going to get a little more loose coverage than other situations. I certainly think those two guys in particular, probably along with Tre [Turner] as a young guy making some nice catches in those 50-50 balls. I think that has played into it a little bit.”

On what he likes about running out of the shotgun formation:

“Well that’s what we do the most of. Us hitting it quickly downhill with our tailback getting vertical is just something that has been good to us. Something that we like no matter what they [the opposing team] is in. That was series, you get down to the one [yard line], you have to punch it in and we didn’t get it done. That hurt the momentum I thought of the game a little bit and losing out on some points. Certainly, we have to be better in those situations and got to execute better on third down.”

On the play calling on the series where VT got to the one-yard line, but couldn’t punch it in against Notre Dame:

“It’s tough when you get down to the one. Those guys are submarining and they’re in the gaps and it’s always that way, but the zone scheme as opposed to a power scheme or something else is the safest scheme to call down there. You don’t have guys pulling, you don’t have guys vacating gaps. The first two play were zone schemes that, which are the best thing we feel good about and has been the best to us. I don’t know if I would have changed those two calls. On third down we tried to execute and we came up short.”

On does he feel good about the offensive line in short yardage situations:

“We’ve got to get better. Obviously, we’ve got to be able to punch it in on two plays on the one-yard line on inside zones. We’ve got to get better and feel like we can do that against anybody. We still have a ways to go, but I absolutely like those guys up front, where we’re headed and the kind of power and athleticism that those guys have that can get some push. Notre Dame did a good job. They did a good job and got a little penetration and did a great job of making a tackle on the goal line, so I have to give them credit.”

On is there anything done during practices to emphasize avoiding the illegal man downfield penalty on the trick play against Notre Dame:

“That’s part of the play, something every single one of those guys know what’s going on there. He was downfield a little bit. I think it was more a product that he had stayed behind the line of scrimmage for a long time and the play just took a long time to develop and he just leaked downfield a little too early.”

On how has he seen WR Tre’ Turner develop:

“We’re excited about him. He’s an extremely sharp kid. He’s come in as a freshman and knows what to do. He’s a kid that can see things and execute. What we’ve seen so far, with him making plays in those tough situations, he’s still a ways away physically. He needs a couple years in the weight room, but to see him compete against some good guys in tough situations. It’s been exciting to see that and expect him to continue to get better.”

