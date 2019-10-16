On what is the plan with the Rover position and if Devon Hunter is the next man up:

“Yeah, Devon Hunter is up with Nasir Peoples backing him up, and those guys have put in the work. Devon’s had a good body of work and he is ready to go play. He will do a great job. There will be 10 other guys in the field with him, and he won’t have to do it by himself. He doesn’t have to be Superman, just go play his position and play to his capabilities. I’m excited to see him perform, and he has worked at it as hard as anyone on our team. I’m looking forward to watching him take advantage of his opportunity.”

On how Nasir Peoples progressed and if he has played all season at the rover position:

“Once we started the season, we kind of moved him around a little bit. We kind of tried to train all those guys, kind of the safety guys, the nickel guys a little bit at all of those positions. He has worked a lot at rover – trying to figure his spot and where do we need more depth. He has done very on special. He’s got a bright future ahead of him. Obviously, he hasn’t gotten as many reps as those first two, Devon or Reggie [Floyd], but at the same time, he has gotten quality reps. He will know what to do; he is a sharp headed guy, and he will go out play for us.”

On what it was about the Rover position that Devon Hunter latched onto:

“I think sometimes we ask a lot of the nickel position, and to be honest, it wasn’t fair to him last year because he kind of got thrown into that spot with not a lot of experience there. Where he worked primarily at rover for us his first and last year, we kind of threw him to the wolves a little bit. We were hoping that he would grasp that spot, but I think he feels very comfortable where he is, and I like where he is. He has really taken to coaching, it’s extremely important to him, he is a team-first guy, and I’m really excited about his opportunity. He is going to play great for us, and I’m really excited about watching him compete and lay it on the line for his brothers.”

On what Devon Hunter’s attitude has been like these last two years:

“Awesome, he has been awesome. I can’t say enough about his loyalty, his commitment to this program, and to his teammates. All he has done is worked hard to be the best football player and teammate he can be.”

On where Hunter’s great attitude comes from:

“He’s got a great family background. There is so much pressure on these kids when they are rated these stars. Not all of them come in and start right away. There are different levels of development. Devon has a great skill set physically, and he is continuing to improve his football mentality. You say what you want to say at safety in high school when he is back there 20 yards deep and don’t let the ball get over the top and make a tackle for 15-yard gain. There is a lot more to it at this level than in high school football. There is an adjustment right there, but he has done everything we have asked from him. He has been tremendous in his approach to getting better and being the best football player he can be and being a team-first guy.”

On any games that standout in his years of facing North Carolina:

“There all battles and great games because they are league games. I can go back to our first Gator Bowl when they spanked us, and they were really talented. Probably my greatest memory would be two out of the last three years when we went down there and played in the monsoon, and we played really well. We focused on what we could control and not the outside elements. Even though last year, we had to fight our tail off to come back to win, and that’s what we did. We played for 60 minutes. When I look at these games with the exception of one or two, maybe they have been a sixty-minute football game. We’ve had to play from the opening whistle to the final whistle. I’m expecting we are going to have to go play that way this year. Mack Brown has got them playing well. They have always been one of the more athletic teams that we play, and they look that way right now. I think the one thing that has held them back to be consistently good; when they have this guy, they are challenging for the league title: Sam Howell, I know he is a freshman, but he is not playing like a freshman. He has a live arm, an accurate arm, and makes good decisions. He doesn’t have to do it by himself, he’s got a dynamic two or three-headed monster at tailback, and then he’s got some really talented receivers and then a couple of tight ends that are really talented. They are complete football team, and they are playing with a lot more confidence than I’ve seen the last couple of years, and that goes back to how they are being coached and how they are improving.”

On whether he expects DaShawn Crawford to be back this week:

“I hope so. He came out today, and he was in blue. We kind of kept him out of the team stuff and kept it more individual. I’ll be curious how he did when I talk with Charley and our training staff. He was playing really well, and I think he is one of those guys who need to be able to play full speed to be the type of player we need him to be. If he is not full speed and can’t go, then we will have to have somebody else step up; Norell Pollard, Mario Kendricks, or Rob Porcher, we will do it by committee. I’ll find out some more today, and we will know more each day how he continues to progress.”

On whether QB Sam Howell can be rattled:

“I don’t know; they do a nice job of getting the ball out of his hands. He throws a nice deep ball. There are a lot of quick throws, RPOs and they aren’t going to let you get a lot of pressure on him. He does have some escapability to keep a play alive. He can run the ball a little bit, and he is well-coached. Offensively they do a great job, they aren’t real complicated, and I don’t think they want to be. They want to be good at what they do, and that’s what I’ve seen. Obviously, he is a highly recruited guy and a highly talented guy. You knew he was going to make an impact wherever he ended up going when he was committed to Florida State and ended up going to UNC. I’ve been really impressed by him, and I’m sure he will play his best football game, and we just have to play our best football game.”

On what stands out about WR Dazz Newsome and his background with the family:

“Being close to the family. Obviously his dad, Myron, is one of my all-time favorite players. His brother, Deon, was a really talented guy and helped us win here. The one thing that sticks out in my mind about Dazz is that he is extremely competitive. I see a guy right now that competes for his tail off. He doesn’t come out very often; they substitute a whole lot there. He is there leading receiver, and he does it short and deep. He runs the tough routes, makes the tough catches, he will block, and he is there return guy. I just see a really talented guy number one, but I see also see a tremendous competitor. I know he played his tail off in our game last year, and I know he will play extremely hard this year. That’s what I see out of him is just a guy that is taking his game to another level by his effort and competitiveness.”

On what interactions he’s had with Mack Brown since returning to coaching:

“I haven't had any with a coach since he was inducted into the Hall of Fame with Coach Beamer. I and several others went up to the induction ceremony. I went up to Mack to congratulate him, and I said ‘what the heck dude, what are you trying to do to get back in this thing, what are you a glutton for punishment?’ He said he was just ‘a little bored, and he missed it.’ I’ve known Coach Brown for a long time, and we’ve crossed paths on several occasions. He is an outstanding football coach and a great motivator, great communicator. I have the utmost respect for him when it’s all said and done. He’s done a great job wherever he has been, and he’s got his guys playing hard and believing. I think that’s the one thing he’s got them really doing is believing and playing hard.”