Pry opened up the discussion with major injury concerns, which include cornerback Dorian Strong - who has missed five consecutive games. Pry confirmed that Strong will miss a sixth with a looming hand injury. Running back Malachi Thomas is listed as doubtful after injuring his ankle against NC State Oct. 27. Meanwhile receiver PJ Prioleau is listed as out for the season with an unspecified injury.

After a demoralizing loss at the hands of Georgia Tech, head coach Brent Pry and star linebacker Dax Hollifield discussed the rest of the team's season with the press.

One of the highlights of Virginia Tech’s season has been the sudden emergence of Tucker Holloway. Holloway has been at the forefront of Virginia Tech fans' minds after his breakout 188-yard performance versus the Yellow Jackets, which included a 90-yard punt return touchdown. Both Pry and Hollifield were quick to praise the true freshman's work ethic as they emphasized that he sticks after practice to get extra reps.

“He deserves the opportunities he's getting and he needs to take advantage of them,” Hollifield said.

Another player that was heavily mentioned was defensive tackle Mario Kendricks. Kendricks had a key sack which set up what Hokie fans thought was going to be the game-sealing drive. In turn, it only delayed a possession that took Virginia Tech out of Saturday’s matchup. Two plays after the massive sack by Kendricks, Georgia Tech lined up in an offense that Pry was not fond of. This led Pry to call a timeout on third-and-19 which then led to a shift in the formation for the defense. Pry alluded that the setup that was called after the timeout was taken, was not something heavily practiced by the team. He takes the blame for the 20 yard pass allowed by Quarterback Zach Pyron on the following play.

When asked about possible scouting for this week's matchup versus the Blue Devils, Pry was quick to state his respect for many of Duke's offensive talents, which include quarterback Riley Leonard, who leads Duke in both rushing and passing yards. Yet Leonard was not the biggest asset to Duke in Pry's eyes - instead it was offensive lineman Graham Burton, who was littered with compliments.

Pry was even quoted saying that Burton “is one of the best offensive linemen in the nation.”

As the conference went on, members of the press began to question if the depth chart for the remaining three games would change. Pry’s answer was indifferent. Although he wants to give the seniors their fair outing, it has also been indicated by him that they may want to switch out some players in order to possibly eradicate question marks with the current team. He has been deliberating this over the past couple weeks as he has installed developmental scrimmages for players down the depth chart to prove their worth.

The Hokies travel to Wallace Wade Stadium this Saturday to face the Duke Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2 ACC) at noon eastern. As, they will look to recover their winning form showed earlier in the season.