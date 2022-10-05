The first question that was brought to coach Pry was if he needs to have the same conversation with the fan base as he does with the team that it is going to take time and that it’s a process to be a great team. He responded by saying that “They are much closer than they think they are, and there are opportunities for us to play to our full potential, but we aren’t hitting that threshold on a week to week basis. We’re not the type of team to put up 60 points in a win or win the game 3-0 and rely on our defense, but we have the talent and competence to beat anyone left on our schedule.

When the reporters brought up if Pry was considering putting the remaining eligible freshmen on redshirt since they’re about to hit that 4 game threshold, Pry replied “We are going to keep them in for those 4 games to see what we are able to get out of them, then evaluate them from there to see if they will get the redshirt of stay on roster as an active player.”

With Grant Wells not playing as some fans hoped he would, Pry was asked the question if his relationship with the qb has been going well? Pry said that he’s not just building a relationship with Wells, he’s building it with the entire team as well as his coaching staff. Pry also brought up that it takes time for a qb to get used to a new system and it’s not built overnight, that’s why you see so many fourth and fifth year qb’s play better than a first year.

One reporter asked how comfortable are you with taking more deep shot plays this upcoming weekend with Pittsburgh playing more press than other teams they’ve played. Pry replied that he wants a few more than normal. He saw a few opportunities missed last week against UNC, the main one being the missed ball to Kaleb Smith, but he wants to take the risk if it’s there.