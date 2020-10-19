HokieHaven - Presser: Players after BC win

Presser: Players after BC win
Virginia Tech got a major win over Boston College Saturday evening. Read postgame comments from players key to the victory.
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Running back Khalil Herbert
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news