On going back in time to when he took the job, how exciting that was and what it took for Virginia Tech to land him:

“They didn’t have to say much because it’s a good place. I jumped at the opportunity to get here. Obviously, I had a relationship with some of the guys on the staff, even with Coach [Holmon] Wiggins leaving, we had a prior relationship, too. The biggest thing for me now, with has many jobs that I’ve been a part of, is getting around the right people. And that message from the head coach is important and how he treats people is important. I wanted to be around some good coaches and continue to develop and learn, but also good people.”

On what has been his impressions and what he like about WR Tre Turner:

“Work ethic. Tre is also a guy that has some natural feel for the game, with letting the game come to him. He’s never rattled by any mistakes and he’s able to put it past him – and I think that’s a benefit. Especially for guys like that where they have to go out and make plays, because there will be times when you don’t make the play. I love how he works, his competitiveness and knowledge on the field. He’s a very intelligent player. He makes your job a lot easier.”

On after a big freshman season, how can WR Tre Turner make a jump in year two:

“It’s just consistency. He has to not worry about going out and trying to do too much. He needs to go out and do his job. The game will come to Tre Turner, he’s a very talented player. We will put him in positions to make sure we’re giving him the opportunity to have success. He doesn’t need to worry about any of that and just needs to focus on every game, every play and going out there and executing. Then, his talent will show up.”

Of the four young wide receivers, who is standing out?

“Well, Tayvion [Robinson] has and I think so because of the role he could have on special teams in being a returner. He’s in the mix for that position and he’s doing a pretty good job as a young guy learning the technique of catching a punt and tracking the ball and all the things you need to know. But I would say that special teams is always a way for young guys to get playing time and get on the field faster. So, I would give him probably an advantage in that sense. However, the other guys are also doing a good job, too.”

On his WR group having a lot of upperclassmen and underclassmen and how the younger guys are learning from the older ones who are helping out:

“You want your older guys to set the standard in your room. And I have spoken on that before, with the young guys looking for examples, whether that be bad examples or good examples. We have to make the culture in our room is to set good examples. So, when their turn comes, being juniors and seniors, they know the expectations and the standards out of our position.”

On if he goes back to last year’s film and shows WR Tre Turner what he could’ve done better or if Turner does that on his own:

“It’s both and it’s not just Tre [Turner], but I talk to our room about that, with me watching film of last year. When we watch cutups and study the mistakes that were made from last season, I talk about hidden yards that we left as a unit on the field. Whether it be a bad release or the timing of a route or not running the right steps on a route. So, not just Tre, but the entire room we talk about it and how we correct it moving forward.”

On having WR Damon Hazelton back, who led the team in receptions last season:

“Damon is a guy who has experience and is game ready. He’s been in those battles and just like Tre [Turner], Damon [Hazelton] has some things he has to improve on as well. And he is his biggest critic. He’s watched the film and has come up to me on multiple occasions and said that he needs to be better at this or that. Having guys that have played and played a at a high level, makes your job easier as well.”

On WRs Tayvion Robinson and Jaden Payoute playing QB in high school and probably having to help them more learn the WR position:

“No, not necessarily. You have a plan and want to coach guys and develop them. I have an individual checklist that I keep up with on how many times I’ve hit on a certain drill throughout camp. So, when you’re dealing with guys like that, and when you have a couple of them in your room, there are some things I need to cover a little bit more than I probably would. The drills are probably the most important thing with getting comfortable with the position and understanding the ins and outs of playing receiver. But that’s probably the best way to say on how I handle it.”