Power forward PJ Hall schedules his official visits
Class of 2020 power forward P.J. Hall has scheduled his official visits, including one to Blacksburg. The Rivals150 member will be at VT Oct. 11.
P.J. Hall Official Visits Scheduled:— PK80 FLORIDA/Freddie Swain Vs The 🌎/#Maskshear™️ (@Jasonkessler16) August 9, 2019
September 6th: Clemson
September 20th: Florida
October 11th: Virginia Tech
October 18th: Tennessee
November 1st: Georgia Tech
Per @JustinDYoung @hoopseen
