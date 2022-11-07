After a heartbreaking loss to Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech’s head coach Brent Pry and wide receiver Kaleb Smith took to the podium to discuss what cost Virginia Tech their second bowlless season in the past three years. Pry was not ashamed to admit that the problems with the team's mentality start at the top with him. This is the second consecutive week Virginia Tech went into the fourth quarter with a double-digit lead that they lost. Pry feels that the team loses confidence when they have the lead, and this is something he feels as if he should shoulder the blame for. He went on to say that the team had fantastic effort and any lack thereof was by no means the problem. Yet he was wary to praise his side too much as he stressed that his team did not deserve the win.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Turnovers were a problem for the Hokies, as they committed four giveaways (three fumbles, one interception). Pry was shocked by this as he felt ever since week one turnovers were not a massive issue with the team. On the defensive side, after a strong first three quarters the Hokies defense conceded 12 points and 173 yards - including two back-to-back touchdown drives which took the game away from Virginia Tech. He pointed out that a big reason for this was due to the pass rush. He felt as if the Hokies could not get to the quarterback consistently throughout the fourth Pry also mentioned that late-game pressure on the passer has been a thorn in his defense's side all season. Smith, who had four receptions for 78 yards, echoed similar thoughts on the outcome. He and Pry both praised true freshman Tucker Holloway, who had 188 punt return yards and a touchdown against the Yellowjackets. Smith went as far as to say that Holloway is the most talented freshman that he has seen in his time as a Hokie. Yet it was also heavily emphasized by both that the turnover battle must be won in order to see out the game. Virginia Tech will look to salvage their season as they head to Durham North Carolina next Saturday, where they will take on the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium at 12 p.m.