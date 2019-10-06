“Thanks to everybody that made the trip to come and support our kids. I’m obviously very proud of our men; battled back, not just in the game, but through the week of preparation. It was a rough week for everybody, and I think it says a lot about their character, their unity, their toughness, their commitment to Virginia Tech. I’m awfully proud of them.”

On how Virginia Tech responded to adversity this week after not doing so last week

“I guess the easy answer is they did respond—as a group, both sides of the ball, guys on the sidelines, coaches. To me, they took the coaching or the criticism during the week that we laid out for them. They listened to it, they didn’t get offended, and they set out about changing it. And when the opportunity presented itself, they responded.”

On the offensive game plan and play calling

“I think those guys do a really good job every week, that’s what I think. People always want to jump on the play calling when things don’t go well, and then when things do go well, it must be the play calling. These guys are working their asses of for those kids, away from their families, game planning, trying to put them in a good position. The kids made plays today.”

On the defense forcing five turnovers

“Obviously, in the first half, I don’t even remember where they all came from. It was such a blur there. Started off with Chamarri [Conner], who’s really been playing well in the alley for us. He either tipped it or intercepted it, I can’t remember, but I thought he played really well today. But it was nice to create some of those big momentum plays, to have the offense capitalize on them, get them in the end zone. Obviously, it ended up being big for us as the game went along, but it was nice to get back to some of those big emotional plays. I thought we did a good job creating pressure and giving the quarterback looks.”