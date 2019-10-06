Postgame presser: Justin Fuente and Hendon Hooker
Hear from head coach Justin Fuente and first-time starter Hendon Hooker at quarterback after VT's 42-35 win in Miami.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Head coach Justin Fuente
“Thanks to everybody that made the trip to come and support our kids. I’m obviously very proud of our men; battled back, not just in the game, but through the week of preparation. It was a rough week for everybody, and I think it says a lot about their character, their unity, their toughness, their commitment to Virginia Tech. I’m awfully proud of them.”
On how Virginia Tech responded to adversity this week after not doing so last week
“I guess the easy answer is they did respond—as a group, both sides of the ball, guys on the sidelines, coaches. To me, they took the coaching or the criticism during the week that we laid out for them. They listened to it, they didn’t get offended, and they set out about changing it. And when the opportunity presented itself, they responded.”
On the offensive game plan and play calling
“I think those guys do a really good job every week, that’s what I think. People always want to jump on the play calling when things don’t go well, and then when things do go well, it must be the play calling. These guys are working their asses of for those kids, away from their families, game planning, trying to put them in a good position. The kids made plays today.”
On the defense forcing five turnovers
“Obviously, in the first half, I don’t even remember where they all came from. It was such a blur there. Started off with Chamarri [Conner], who’s really been playing well in the alley for us. He either tipped it or intercepted it, I can’t remember, but I thought he played really well today. But it was nice to create some of those big momentum plays, to have the offense capitalize on them, get them in the end zone. Obviously, it ended up being big for us as the game went along, but it was nice to get back to some of those big emotional plays. I thought we did a good job creating pressure and giving the quarterback looks.”
Quarterback Hendon Hooker
On when Justin Fuente told him he was going to be the starter
“He told me Monday, but I prepare as the starter every week just in case. You never know. You’re one play away, so I’ve prepared every week as the starter since I was a freshman.”
On his demeanor in the huddle on the final drive
“I really just stayed at an even keel, staying encouraging, encouraging my teammates, telling them the game is not over and we’ve got to keep pushing. We’ve got to make progress and push the ball down the field and score. I’m prepared for anything. My teammates are, and we’re just trying to get the win.”
On the pass to Damon Hazelton to open the final drive
“It was just a fade ball. We had one-on-one coverage, and Dam is just an outstanding receiver.”
On the coaches getting him ready
“They did a great job with the game plan. They do every week, and just getting me into a rhythm really helped me. It got me comfortable, and the first drive, we got a score. So, I hit the ground running.”
On have two good tight ends like James Mitchell and Dalton Keene
“It’s great. That’s a great room. They work extremely hard and never complain about anything. I appreciate those guys.”
On what happened when he left the game with an injury
“I just caught some cramps in my calf. I got some fluids in me. I just stretched it out, and I was ready to go.”
On being a leader during his first start
“It wasn’t very hard. Every week as a quarterback, you have to command the huddle and make sure everyone takes care of their responsibilities. So, it wasn’t very difficult.”
On what the coaches told him in practice before the game
“They said play confident. Cut it loose. Just play your game.”