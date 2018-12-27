Post-early signing period: Remaining 2019 needs and first look at 2020
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The the majority of the Class of 2019 signed, who will the Hokies continue to pursue? And what are the early needs in 2020?
Quarterback
2019 players: Three scholarship, four total
Key losses for 2020: Walk-on Ryan Willis
Commits: 2020 Tyler Warren
Needs: 0 Scholarship needs. There's still the possibility that the Hokies' need in 2019 changes between now and the traditional signing period in February, but for now, the roster is pretty well-stocked at the position assuming the top players remain healthy. A contributing walk-on like Ryan Willis can really make things more comfortable (though also occupies a scholarship slot on a year-to-year basis).
|Fr.
|So.
|Jr.
|Sr.
|
Quincy Patterson
|
Hendon Hooker
|
Josh Jackson
|
Ryan Willis, W
|
|
|
|
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news