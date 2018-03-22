Ticker
Positions to watch in VT spring practice

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's 2018 edition of spring football practice is under way, and there are a few positions most interesting to keep an eye on.

Epsokysoofdnmnxlwfka
Josh Jackson is no stranger to VT spring ball as he begins his third go-round.
Tim Sullivan - HokieHaven.com

Quarterback

