Howard was originally a Class of 2019 prospect out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Mount Healthy. Notably, the Hokies have offered multiple 2024 and 2025 prospects from that high school program. An unranked prospect at the time, he chose YSU over Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.

He redshirted in 2019 and has been a contributor each of the subsequent four years. He emerged as a full-time starter this year and led the team with 76 total tackles, bringing his career sum to 142 stops. 15.5 of those have been for loss with five sacks, and he's added one interception with five pass breakups, and one forced fumble with two recoveries.

He was an All-Missouri Valley honorable mention selection. PFF was very impressed with his performances, grading him 82.4 overall, 90.6 against the run, and 86.1 in tackling. The Hokies can certainly use upgrades at the linebacker level after that unit struggled in 2023.

Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Pitt, and West Virginia are the other Power-5 programs that have offered. Howard has one year to play one as a grad transfer.