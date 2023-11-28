As the Hokies continue to evaluate early entrants to the Transfer Portal, the offer net gets wider. Justin Mayers, an offensive lineman leaving UTEP, is the latest to pick up an opportunity.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Mayers was originally a Class of 2019 prospect out of Frisco (Texas) Reedy. The two-star picked UTEP over FCS competition, but in his five years as a Miner has accomplished some impressive feats.

He redshirted in 2019, and played sparingly in the Covid-shortened 2020 season. He got a bit more playing time in 2021, but has been a mainstay at guard for the past two seasons. He played all but 19 snaps in 2022, and all but five this year. Though UTEP has been middling on the ground in both seasons, he grades as an elite pass-blocker according to PFF, and a solid contributor on the ground. He was first-team All-League in 2022, and should repeat that honor when Conference USA announces its postseason awards.

Mayers has one year to play one as a grad transfer. Colorado, Pitt, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, and several mid-majors are among those in pursuit out of the Portal.