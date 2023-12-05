The Hokies are looking to the FCS ranks to reload on the defensive front. Tennessee-Martin defensive end Daylan Dotson has an offer from the Transfer Portal.

The 6-3, 255-pounder was a two-star out of Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins in the Class of 2020. He picked the Skyhawks over Alabama A&M, and notably, he was in high school in Savannah when Hokies OLB coach Shawn Quinn was the head coach at Savannah State.

Dotson has played all four of his years in Martin, making 119 total tackles, 37.5 for loss with 18 sacks, in his 39 active games. He has added eight pass breakups, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and a blocked kick, as well. UT-Martin won the Ohio Valley conference this year, and the Skyhawks had the No. 7 rushing defense in FCS, to go along with the 27th-most sacks per game. PFF was enamored with Dotson, grading him 85.1 overall, 90.7 against the run, and 75.4 rushing the passer.

Since 2020 does not count against eligibility, Dotson has two years to play one at his next school. UCF and several mid-majors have also entered the mix for him at this stage.