The Hokies are wasting no time when it comes to pursuing offensive line talent in the Transfer Portal. Gerquan Scott, of Southern Miss, is the latest to pick up an opportunity from the Orange and Maroon.

Scott was a two-star defensive lineman out of Mobile, Ala. in the 2019 class. After redshirting as a true freshman, he moved to the offensive line, where he's been a four-year contributor and three-game starter.

Playing nearly every snap for the Eagles this Fall - mostly at left guard, but he also filled in at right guard for about 15% of them - Scott came away with just OK scores in run-blocking and pass-blocking, according to PFF. That was an improvement from being a true liability the previous three years. USM had the No. 89 rush offense and allowed the 23rd-most sacks in the country.

College coaches are hoping that a change of scenery can help the 6-4, 339-pounder reach new levels of success. Auburn, Colorado, Houston, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt are his other Power-5 options at this point. He will have one year to play one at his next stop.