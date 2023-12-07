Virginia Tech has aimed for experience with the newest player to pick up an offer out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Houston offensive lineman Reuben Unije has an opportunity from the Orange and Maroon.

Unije's eligibility situation should be an interesting one to monitor: he's already spent six years in college (2018 at Illinois, 2019 at Coahoma Community College, and 2020-23 at Houston), so he'll need a waiver to get one more year. That's not guarantee when it comes to the NCAA.

Regardless, the Atlanta native, who played his high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida, has been a mainstay along the Cougs' offensive line when healthy. His issue has been how much of his career he has spent unhealthy (which likely boosts his shot at a seventh year when requesting a waiver). He missed almost the entirety of 2021, and was limited for a significant chunk of 2022, due to foot issues.

The 6-5, 310-pounder was a full-time starter at right tackle for Houston this Fall, though he sat out the final game against UCF. PFF was not enamored with his performance this year (59.6 run-blocking and 56.6 pass-blocking grades), though he graded out extremely well in 2022.

Colorado and USC have also offered since he entered the Portal.