Portal offer: Penn DL Joey Slackman
The NCAA Transfer Portal is slowly creaking open. After his four years in the Ivy League, Joey Slackman is ready for a new challenge.
Slackman was an unranked defensive end out of Long Island in the 2019 class, where he attended Commack (N.Y.) High. Initially committing to wrestle for the Quakers, he transitioned to football starting with the 2021 season.
He was an honorable mention All-Ivy in 2022, and a first-team All-League selection this Fall. In 28 career appearances, he made 115 tackles, 25 for loss with 11 sacks. He broke up three passes, forced two fumbles, and blocked one kick during his three years in Philadelphia, as well. PFF was impressed with his play, grading him at 71.4, 80.2, and 90.1 overall in his three years on the field.
Since the Ivy League does not allow graduates to participate in athletics, he'll have to head elsewhere if he wants to use his last year of college eligibility.
Virginia Tech is not alone in pursuing one of the top early entrants to the Transfer Portal: Arizona, BYU, Colorado, Connecticut, Duke, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, Oregon State, Pitt, Rutgers, TCU, Vanderbilt, and Wisconsin have all thrown their hats into the ring.
Since he's been in the Portal for less than 48 hours, Slackman has yet to firm up plans to check out any of his suitors. He will graduate from Penn in December, though, so joinin the program of his choice at mid-term means there is precious little time to waste in exploring his options.
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---