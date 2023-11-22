The NCAA Transfer Portal is slowly creaking open. After his four years in the Ivy League, Joey Slackman is ready for a new challenge.

Slackman was an unranked defensive end out of Long Island in the 2019 class, where he attended Commack (N.Y.) High. Initially committing to wrestle for the Quakers, he transitioned to football starting with the 2021 season.

He was an honorable mention All-Ivy in 2022, and a first-team All-League selection this Fall. In 28 career appearances, he made 115 tackles, 25 for loss with 11 sacks. He broke up three passes, forced two fumbles, and blocked one kick during his three years in Philadelphia, as well. PFF was impressed with his play, grading him at 71.4, 80.2, and 90.1 overall in his three years on the field.

Since the Ivy League does not allow graduates to participate in athletics, he'll have to head elsewhere if he wants to use his last year of college eligibility.