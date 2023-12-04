Portal offer: Limestone linebacker Chandler Matthews
Virginia Tech is lookin' for linebackers, and in the Transfer Portal, they've issued an offer to outgoing Limestone player Chandler Matthews.
The Orange and Maroon are the first offer for Matthews since he entered his name into the Portal.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
An unranked prospect in the 2020 class, the Dillon (S.C.) Latta product headed to Limestone in the upstate region of South Carolina. He redshirted in the abbreviated 2020 season, and has played the past three years. Since 2020 does not count against eligibility, he has two years to play one at his next stop.
In 33 career games, he has 213 total tackles, 19 for loss with four sacks. He has picked off one pass and broken up two, and forced one fumble while recovering a pair. This season was his second straight making the D2 All-Super Region 2 team after making 78 tackles with 8.5 for loss and three sacks.
Limestone finished 80th in total defense among 161 DII teams, but Matthews - the only defender on his team named all-region - was one of the brights spots.
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---