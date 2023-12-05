Virginia Tech is looking for defensive back talent in the Transfer Portal. Georgia Tech cornerback Kenan Johnson has picked up an opportunity.

The 6-1, 180-pounder entered the Portal yesterday, the first opening for non-grad transfers or those whose programs had a head coaching changes. Johnson has entered as a grad transfer, and has one year to play one after five years on the Flats.

He was a Class of 2019 prospect for the Jackets out of Lake Minneola (Fla.) High, a three-star who picked GT over North Carolina, Rutgers, and several mid-major programs. The 6-1, 180-pounder was mostly a reserve for his first four active years, but emerged as a starter this season. In 45 career games, he has made 61 total tackles, one for loss. He has broken up eight passes and intercepted one, and forced three fumbles.

PFF graded him as a 73.5 overall defender, and 72.5 in coverage - both comfortably above their 67 "average" grade. The GT defense was fairly poor this year, finishing No. 74 nationally with an opponent efficiency of 134.03.