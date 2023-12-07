A former target is in the Hokies' crosshairs once more. Florida State defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase has a portal offer from the Orange and Maroon.

Originally a Class of 2023 prospect out of Baltimore Concordia Prep, Tifase committed to Florida State in Spring 2022 and opted to head to a prep school that Summer to reclassify and join the Noles a year early. He nearly committed to the Hokies after a June official visit in 2022, but wanted to ensure that he saw all of his finalists - and Florida State did enough to sway him to head to Northern Florida.

Tifase redshirted the 2022 season and recorded one total tackle in three appearances this Fall. He'll have three years to play three at the school of his choice the second time around. After two seasons, he's ready to look for a better option, and the program that was the runner-up back then is certain to garner serious consideration.

Tifase has not publicized any other offers since hitting the Portal, though it's worth noting that UConn and Arkansas were his other finalists during his high school recruitment.