Virginia Tech's second commitment out of the NCAA Transfer Portal this cycle is in: Duke DT Aeneas Peebles.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Peebles is ranked the No. 131 overall transfer prospect by Rivals.com, and he joins No. 599 overall, Georgia State offensive lineman Montavious Cunningham, in picking the Hokies from the Portal. The 6-1, 286-pounder is unlikely to be the last Portal addition of the class, either.

He redshirted as a freshman in 2020, and has played the past three years for the Blue Devils (meaning he has one year of on-field eligibility, though technically he could redshirt 2024 and play in 2025 - similar to Pheldarius Payne's VT career after an injury cost him 2022). A product of Raleigh (N.C.) Knightdale, he picked the Blue Devils over several mid-major programs as a three-star in the 2020 class.

In 47 career appearances, Peebles has made 84 total tackles, 13.5 for loss with 7.5 sacks. He has batted three passes, and caused two fumbles while recovering one. He was third-team All-ACC this Fall.