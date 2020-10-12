 HokieHaven - Players UNC postgame
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-12 08:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Players UNC postgame

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

See what selected Hokie players had to say after Saturday's loss to North Carolina Saturday afternoon.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Brian Johnson (right) hit a career-long 55-yard field goal.
Brian Johnson (right) hit a career-long 55-yard field goal. (USA Today Sports Images)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}