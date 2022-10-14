Week seven's honoree for the Hokies' No. 25 jersey is here: wide receiver PJ Prioleau.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Prioleau is a walk-on from nearby Radford High School. His father, Pierson, is a former Hokie and the current safeties coach for the program.

PJ's first collegiate game was a big one for VT: he blocked a Pittsburgh punt in the fourth quarter of last weekend's game against the Panthers, bringing the Orange and Maroon to within two points. Though they didn't complete the comeback, Prioleau's contribution was Virginia Tech's first punt block since 2018 (when they had two).

Beamer No. 25 honorees in 2022

• Week One (Old Dominion): Safety Nyquee Hawkins

• Week Two (Boston College): Linebacker Keshon Artis

• Week three (Wofford): Punter Peter Moore

• Week four (West Virginia): Safety Chamarri Conner

• Week five (North Carolina): Linebacker Dax Hollifield

• Week six (Pittsburgh): Safety Nasir Peoples

• Week seven (Miami): Wide receiver Pierson Prioleau