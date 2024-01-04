Joshua Pittman, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound Class of 2026 linebacker target from instate in Suffolk, Virginia that earned his first Division 1 offer from the Hokies during the season on Sept. 26, recently updated his recruitment from second-year head coach Brent Pry and Virginia Tech in December.

Pittman told Hokie Haven he has established a relationship with wide receivers coach Fontel Mines and defensive recruiting coordinator and cornerbacks coach Derek Jones early on the recruiting trail.