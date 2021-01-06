HokieHaven - Phill Steele includes Hokies on All-ACC lists

Post-season accolades continue to roll in for a few Hokies. NFL-bound offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw leads the way.

Phil Steele names Darrisaw a first-team All-ACC choice after a season in which he was linchpin on one of the nation's best offensive lines.

Running back Khalil Herbert was a third-team choice at his position, and second-team at kick returner. Herbert - who finished second in the league in rushing yards and average and as one of just four 1,000-yard rushers in the ACC - seems to be this year's edition of Rayshard Ashby, who failed to earn the commensurate all-league honors after a 2019 season in which he was clearly the league's best linebacker.

While Ashby didn't have a repeat of that year, instead missing on 2020 honors (in more-deserved fashion), a number of his compatriots on the defensive side of the ball made all-conference teams.

Safety Divine Deablo was a second-team choice, while defensive back Chamarri Conner and defensive linemen Jarrod Hewitt and Amare Barno were honored on the third team. Kicker Brian Johnson was a fourth-team selection.