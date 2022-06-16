Phil Steele names three Hokies to his preseason All-ACC teams

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Phil Steele has released his annual college football magazine and three Hokies have found themselves on the prestigious preseason All-ACC team, including defensive back Chamarri Conner (second team), offensive lineman Kaden Moore (fourth team) and linebacker Dax Hollifield (fourth team).

PHIL STEELE ALL-ACC SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Conner (6-0, 205) started all 13 games at nickel during the 2021 season and tied for third on the team with 81 tackles (52 solo). The senior also tied for sixth in the conference with two forced fumbles. He was named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week on Sept. 7 after leading the team in tackles and recording the game-sealing interception in the 17-10 win over then-No. 10 North Carolina. Conner also racked up 5.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks and five pass breakups during the 2021 season.PHIL STEELE ALL-ACC FOURTH TEAM OFFENSEMoore (6-3, 311) started all 13 games of the Hokies' season on the offensive line at right guard, making his first career start in primetime against then-No. 10 North Carolina. Moore was named to The Athletic's Freshman All-America Team at the conclusion of the season.

PHIL STEELE ALL-ACC FOURTH TEAM DEFENSE

Hollifield (6-1, 239) owned a team-high 88 tackles (40 solo) in 13 games in 2021. The senior started 12 games at middle linebacker and also led the team with 9.0 TFL and 4.5 sacks. He recorded his fourth career interception versus North Carolina on Sept. 3. He averaged 7.3 tackles per game to rank ninth in the conference. Hollifield was also named a nominee for the Charlotte TD Club Defender of the Nation Award.