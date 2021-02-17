HokieHaven - PFF projects two Hokies to the first round

One outgoing Virginia Tech Draft prospect bypassed the season entirely, while another played through injuries. Now, PFF expects both to go in the first round.



Defensive back Caleb Farley opted out of the season over the Summer, choosing not to risk playing through a global pandemic with an NFL future in front of him. PFF's big board projects him as the No. 13 prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft.

He’s got the size and speed part of the position down pat and was pretty darn good at the coverage part when we last saw him in 2019. He allowed a passer rating of only 26.8 that season. — PFF.com

The 6-2, 207-pounder's absence was felt this Fall as the Hokies shuffled through injury and coronavirus absences, and never really settled on two starting-caliber corners for multiple games in a row. Their 134.8 pass efficiency-against was in the bottom 30 nationally. The previous year's defense was middling nationally, and would have returned mostly intact with Farley available.

Just two slots behind Farley in PFF's board, teammate Christian Darrisaw represents the offensive line of the Orange and Maroon. The 6-5, 313-pounder opted to leave after three years in Blacksburg, and a No. 15 overall selection would certainly vindicate that choice.

Darrisaw turned in the second-highest-graded season from a Power 5 tackle in a massive breakout 2020 season. He’s an easy people-mover that few are going through. — PFF.com

Each of Darrisaw's three years on the field saw an improvement in the run game from the previous season, culminating in this year's top-10 rush offense. VT averaged 5.58 yards per carry, while Khalil Herbert became the first 1,000-yard rusher since 2015. While the pass protection was just OK this season (No. 48 nationally, allowing 2.00 sacks per game), it was again an improvement in each of Darrisaw's three years on the field - and Darrisaw himself did not allow a sack, while letting just six QB hurries through.

The highly-regarded duo are joined by No. 94 Herbert, and safety Divine Deablo at No. 132 on PFF's overall big board.