For the first time in 2023, a repeat honoree for the Frank Beamer No. 25 jersey. Punter Peter Moore will don the number after previously wearing it against Pitt.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Moore also wore the No. 25 against Wofford during the 2022 season, making him the only three-time honoree on the active roster.

Moore has averaged 43.24 yards on his 58 punts this year, coming in No. 34 nationally in punting yardage. Opponents have attempted only 11 returns, averaging 8.09 yards per try. He made a tackle on one of them against Florida State.

Here are the honorees this year:

• Old Dominion - safety Nasir Peoples

• Purdue - athlete Coleton Beck

• Rutgers - kicker Kyle Lowe

• Marshall - linebacker William Johnson

• Pittsburgh - punter Peter Moore

• Florida State - defensive back Derrick Canteen

• Wake Forest - running back Bhayshul Tuten

• Syracuse - defensive end Cole Nelson

• Louisville - kicker John Love

• Boston College - linebacker Jaden Keller

• NC State - linebacker Matt Johnson

• Virginia - receiver/returner Tucker Holloway

• Tulane (Military Bowl) - punter Peter Moore

Started under former head coach Justin Fuente, the No. 25 tradition honors legendary head coach Frank Beamer, who wore the number as a player. The Jersey had previously been retired. The honor typically goes to a player who makes major contributions on special teams though young men have been honored for their work exclusively on offense or defense, as well.