Moore, who was also named to the Ray Guy Award's top eight for the second consecutive week, ranks No. 52 nationally in average yards per punt (42.0), but opponents have yet to return a single one, a testament to the hangtime he's able to put on them - and to an extent, the field position that he's punting from, which limits the distance he can put on his kicks.

The No. 25 jersey honor was introduced in the 2016 season by former coach Justin Fuente. Rather than retire the number worn by legendary head coach Frank Beamer when he was a player in Blacksburg, the program has opted to give it weekly to a player who represents the values of BeamerBall: special teams and defensive excellence.

Beamer No. 25 honorees in 2022

• Week One (Old Dominion): Safety Nyquee Hawkins

• Week Two (Boston College): Linebacker Keshon Artis

• Week three (Wofford): Punter Peter Moore