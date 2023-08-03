#WatchlistSZN rolls on, with Hokies punter Peter Moore the latest to make a shortlist. The Ray Guy Award, given annually to the top punter in the country, has its eyes on the redshirt junior.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Moore averaged 41.67 yards per punt last year, No. 61 nationally among qualifying punters. However, opponents only managed 11 returns all year for 36 total yards, and the hangtime that Moore was providing played a more significant role in VT's special-teams success than the pure distance. The Hokies finished No. 39 in net punting average. Moore attended Calvert Hall College High in the Baltimore area, and after redshirting as a true freshman (while still contributing in one game), he has bee the Hokies' full-time punter for the past two seasons,