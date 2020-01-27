Virginia Tech has added to its 2020 class with one of the nation's top kicker/punter specialists. Baltimore Calvert Hall two-star Peter Moore is in!

The 6-1, 180-pounder is considered the No. 11 punter or No. 100 kicker in the nation, according to Kohl's Kicking.







He also held offers - whether preferred walk-on or scholarship - from Maryland, Penn State, West Virginia, and several others. When the Hokies offered in December, it was unclear that they'd have room to bring in a kicking specialist or if he'd have to tread the line between scholarship recruit and preferred walk-on player. However, recent attrition ensured that the Hokies have plenty of room to augment their 14-member signing class from the Early Signing Period with more scholarship recruits.





Moore is the 15th overall commit and third Marylander (behind running back Jalen Hampton and cornerback Dorian Strong) to join the class. After failing to sign a player from the Bay State in the Class of 2019, the trio represents a renewed focus on recruiting in the all-important DMV-Baltimore corridor.





