BLACKSBURG—The Hokies (18-13 10-10 ACC) earned a Tuesday bye thanks to an 82-76 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-19 7-13 ACC), which included a 28-point performance from junior guard Sean Pedulla.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Saturday night proved not as explosive or exciting as the previous 15-point comeback the Hokies pulled over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons a week ago. Instead, it was a game Hokie fans know all too well: inconsistent pieces of play that formulated into a narrow Tech victory.

Fifth-year coach Mike Young's strategy was simple: Put them away with threes. While this looks great on paper. The Hokies heaved 29 threes on the night, their success rate was well below par, clipping just seven in the contest.

Both teams were vying for chances at stringing momentum, but neither had the finesse necessary to attain said momentum. The Hokies were left reliant on sophomores MJ Collins and Pedulla, who accumulated 23 of the Hokies’ 43 first-half points.

Meanwhile, first-year head Irish Micah Shrewsberry’s squad peppered their first-half points with four different Irish tallying over five points.

However, The Irish remain strong-willed and went into the Hokies senior night down just 43-38.

The second stanza was the battle of the guards. Pedulla and Irish guard Markus Burton exploded for 33 points in a duel that took the Hokie faithful's breath away as Burton pushed the Hokies to the end.

The Irish's turn of fate was also partly due to points scored in the paint. 28 points in the key was secured Notre Dame’s comeback; this was a 14-point markup from the first period.

Within the last 90 seconds, Saturday’s game sat with the Hokies leading by just two, thanks to a Burton layup that forced Young’s hand in calling a timeout. Pedulla came out of the stoppage with a desire that was longed for. The Edmond, Oklahoma native returned the favor with a layup of his own before blocking Burton’s drive and following up with another layup himself.

This extended the Hokie lead, and despite Burton tallying four more points, it was not enough for Notre Dame to take the season series over the Hokies.

Up next for Tech is a trip to the nation’s Capitol as Virginia Tech looks to conquer the ACC Tournament for any realistic chance at achieving a bid to the Big Dance.