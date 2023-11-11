A narrow 79-77 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, means that Mike Young's side drop to 1-1 for the first time over his first two games in his Hokie tenure.

A common scene for the Hokies has been their slow starts. Luckily, Friday night at the Spectrum Center proved different as both teams were flying out the gates and heading into the first media timeout, the score read 16-15, Gamecocks, in large part due to Myles Stute who had 10 of his sides 16.

A Hokie hurdle was soon incoming though as their hot hand was quickly suffocated as the Blacksburg side hit an over seven-minute dry spell from the field. The Gamecocks could not extend their lead to an overwhelming amount though, as when Lynn Kidd was able to finally swap the nylon, the South Carolina lead was trimmed to five.

The rest of the first half was a back-and-forth chest match labeled by a seven-point spurt from Mylyjael Poteat, yet South Carolina kept the Hokies at bay, heading into the half with a 38-31 lead.

That deficit was largely attributed to the aforementioned very long shooting dry spell from Young's side. This meant the Hokies compiled a woeful 36.7% from the field in comparison to South Carolina's 57.7%



This was a second half firmly stamped by an electric performance from junior guard Sean Pedulla. Pedulla has been labeled as a bit of a "sporadic" player in his first two years as a Hokie, yet after an opening-day double-double, the Edmond Oklahoma native ran the gauntlet as a 22-point second half would be the Hokies charging force in an attempt to recover from their first half wounds.

Those who watched the Hokies last year, knew that their defense was for the most part bleak. as the Hokies conceded 70+ points 21 times last year. The addition of former VCU assistant J.D. Byers was meant to improve that lackluster defense and while in game one Coppin State was held to just 55 points, it took the Hokies till crunch time before the Hokies could strip the lead back.

With four minutes to spare, Pedulla's three free throws established a shaky Hokie three-point lead. South Carolina's Jacobi Wright then knocked down a big right-winged two and was fouled by Hunter Cattoor, which meant Tech's lead was shattered thanks to Wright's free throw.

A missed opportunity from Pedulla to extend the Tech lead to two with 2:48 to go meshed with a quick five-point run from the Gamecocks left the maroon trimmed side down by four with 1:45 to go.

The big men for the Hokies stepped up when needed most as both Lynn Kidd and Poteat struck the Hokies back with just 43 seconds to go in the Queen City, leaving the score knotted at 77 a piece.

Wofford transfer B.J. Mack would have the telling touch on the night as his layup left 20 seconds for the Hokies to respond. Unfortunately, Pedulla who had been superb all night would lose the ball, which would ultimately seal the 79-77 loss for the Hokies.

The Hokies are now faced with the Campbell Camels, at the Cassell as Tech looks to bounce back before a matchup against the Wofford Terriers. But for now, Campbell awaits the Hokies Wednesday at 6 PM.