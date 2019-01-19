Payoute has a big day at the International Bowl
Virginia Tech signee Jaden Payoute wasn't able to show out earlier this month at the All-American Bowl. He made up for it last night at the International Bowl.
Team USA dominated their Mexican opposition, 50-0 with a running clock throughout the second half. Payoute was able to make his impact before the halfway break, however, notching three touchdowns and another long reception - and seeing a rushing score wiped out by penalty.
The screens
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news